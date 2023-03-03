Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare’s riotous comedy.

Mar. 03, 2023  

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare's riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard's work for today's audiences. Go inside rehearsals with newly released photos and video of the company in action!

The production features original framing scenes penned by Second City veteran Ron West and showcases an ensemble cast of beloved Chicago Shakespeare collaborators whose combined credits span the Theater's 37-year history-from the first production on the rooftop of the Red Lion Pub to last fall's searing Measure for Measure. The Comedy of Errors runs March 9-April 16, 2023, in the Courtyard Theater.

An eccentric group of stage and screen actors gather on a London movie set in 1940 to film Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors as much-needed comic relief for the troops. Backstage antics and hilarious complications abound as Antipholus and Dromio search for their long-lost identical twins. In over three decades with Chicago Shakespeare, Gaines has directed scores of productions, including nearly all of Shakespeare's 38 plays and six world premieres. She now revisits Shakespeare's high-spirited comedy with longtime collaborator Ron West, newly adapted from the Theater's 2008 production.

