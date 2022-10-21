Photos & Video: First Look at CAMELOT at Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works' production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is now playing through November 13 at the North Theatre in the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Camelot is the fourth production of Music Theater Works 2022 Season with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Brianna Borger, music directed by Linda Madonia with choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo. The running time, including the intermission, is currently two hours. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 years old and younger are half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

Return to magic and majesty of Lerner and Loewe's classic musical Camelot as it recounts the enduring legend of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, Sir Lancelot and the other members of the Knights of the Round Table. Based on T.H. White's novel "The Once and Future King," audiences experience the story of King Arthur's most trusted knight, Sir Lancelot, as Lancelot falls in love with Queen Guenevere and together they give in to their passion. Will this betrayal destroy Camelot and all for which it stands? This intimate new production promises to bring Camelot to new and thrilling life. This four-time Tony Award-winner is filled with passion, pageantry, chivalry and betrayal and its beloved score including songs such as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "Camelot," "C'est Moi" and "How to Handle a Woman."

The cast of Camelot includes Christine Mayland Perkins (she/her/hers, Guenevere); Michael Metcalf (he/him/his, Arthur); Nathe Rowbotham (they/them/theirs, Lancelot); Hannah Mary Simpson (she/her/hers, Dinadan); Parker Guidry (they/them/theirs, Mordred); Tommy Thurston (he/him/his, Lionel); Ari Magsino (they/them/theirs/he/him/his, Tom); Sarah Patin (they/them/theirs, Sagramore/US Mordred); Autumn Thelander (she/her/hers, Dap/dance captain); Sarah Obert (she/her/hers, US Guenevere); Jimmy Hogan (he/him/his, US Lionel/US Lancelot); Korey White (he/him/his, US Arthur); Jazmine Tamayo (she/her/hers, US Dap/Tom) and Maria Alexandra (they/them/theirs, US Dinadan/Sagramore).

The Camelot creative team includes Brianna Borger (she/her/hers, director); Linda Madonia (she/her/hers, music director); Ariel Etana Triunfo (she/her/hers, choreographer); Ann Davis (she/her/hers, set designer); Martha Shurford (she/her/hers, costume designer); Caitlin Wagner (she/her/hers, props designer); Diane Fairchild (she/her/hers, lighting designer); Alice Salazar (she/her/hers, hair and make-up designer); Nick Sandys (he/him/his, fight choreographer); Elena Patterson (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, intimacy choreographer/assistant stage manager); Will Hughes (he/him/his, technical director); Allison Gonzales (she/her/hers, stage manager); Kristen Brinati (she/her/hers, wardrobe crew); Jennifer King Russell (she/her/hers, company manager); Chris Chase (he/him/his, production manager) and Kyle A. Dougan (he/him/his/they/them/theirs, producing artistic director).

Photo credit: Brett Beiner