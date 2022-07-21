Photos: Meet the Cast of Paramount Theatre's FUN HOME

Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora presents the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Fun Home - book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the popular graphic novel by Alison Bechdel - as the third production in its inaugural BOLD Series.

Check out photos of the cast below!

Fun Home traces author Alison Bechdel's coming-of-age, from her youth, to her years at Oberlin College, and finally to the present, where Alison, now grown, is struggling to write her own graphic autobiography.

As Alison reflects on her past, she struggles to make sense of it, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce, a closeted gay man and the owner of the family business -- the Bechdel Funeral Home ("fun" home, as it's known to young Alison and her brothers, John and Christian).

As she watches her father's self-loathing consume him, Alison recognizes her own experience of discovering, and ultimately embracing, her identity as a lesbian.

Fun Home, co-directed by Jim Corti and Landree Fleming, runs August 3-September 18, at the new Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., in downtown Aurora, right across the street from Paramount Theatre.