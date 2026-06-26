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Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago

See production photos from Puccini's classic opera, directed by Sasha Gerritson and conducted by Sir Emanuele Adrizzi, now playing through July 5.

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Opera Festival of Chicago has released photos of it's production of La Bohème featuring the Opera Festival of Chicago Orchestra and Chorus and are performed at the George Van Dusen Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

La Bohème, by Giacomo Puccini, is directed by Festival General Director Sasha Gerritson and conducted by Sir Emanuele Adrizzi, performing Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. 

La Bohème tells the story of young artists navigating love, friendship and poverty in 1830s Paris. The production stars Alexandra Razskazoff (Mimì), Nathan Granner (Rodolfo), Kenneth Stavert (Marcello), Catherine Antonia Samartin (Musetta), Jonathan Wilson (Schaunard), Anthony Reed (Colline) & William Powers (Benoit & Alcindoro). Widely regarded as one of the greatest operas ever written, La Bohème follows a group of young artists struggling to survive in 1830s Paris. At its center is the poetic love story between Rodolfo and Mimì, unfolding against themes of poverty, friendship and the fleeting nature of life. Puccini’s score captures universal emotions of joy, loss and heartbreak.

Photo Credit: A.Deran Photography

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Kenneth Stavert, Jonathan Wilson, Anthony Reed, and Nathan Granner

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Kenneth Stavert, Marcello, Anthony Reed, William Powers, Nathan Granner, and Jonathan Wilson

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Nathan Granner

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Alexandra Razskazoff, and Nathan Granner

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Alexandra Razskazoff, and Nathan Granner

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Alexandra Razskazoff,

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Catherine Antonia Samartin

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


David Green and members of the cast in LA BOHÈME

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Members of the cast in LA BOHÈME

Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago Image


Members of the cast in LA BOHÈME







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