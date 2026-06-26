Photos: LA BOHÈME At Opera Festival of Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Festival of Chicago has released photos of it's production of La Bohème featuring the Opera Festival of Chicago Orchestra and Chorus and are performed at the George Van Dusen Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

La Bohème, by Giacomo Puccini, is directed by Festival General Director Sasha Gerritson and conducted by Sir Emanuele Adrizzi, performing Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m.

La Bohème tells the story of young artists navigating love, friendship and poverty in 1830s Paris. The production stars Alexandra Razskazoff (Mimì), Nathan Granner (Rodolfo), Kenneth Stavert (Marcello), Catherine Antonia Samartin (Musetta), Jonathan Wilson (Schaunard), Anthony Reed (Colline) & William Powers (Benoit & Alcindoro). Widely regarded as one of the greatest operas ever written, La Bohème follows a group of young artists struggling to survive in 1830s Paris. At its center is the poetic love story between Rodolfo and Mimì, unfolding against themes of poverty, friendship and the fleeting nature of life. Puccini’s score captures universal emotions of joy, loss and heartbreak.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows