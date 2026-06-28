Photos: Opera Festival of Chicago's ADRIANA LECOUVREUR

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The Opera Festival of Chicago is currently running Adriana Lecouvreur by Francesco Cilea, directed by Shifra Werch, conducted by Maestro Emanuele Andrizzi with a cast of more than 50 performers and a 40-piece orchestra at the George Van Dusen Theatre, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie.

Adriana Lecouvreur is an authentic masterpiece, a tale of burning love and lethal jealousy. This unique Verismo opera brings to the stage a convergence of wicked plots and behind-the-scenes scandals and finishes with the tragedy of real life political intrigue; the story develops in the historical 18th century French theater setting of the famous Comédie Française and follows the vicissitudes of the celebrated actress Adriana Lecouvreur, who is ensnared in a tragic love triangle with a noble soldier and a vengeful princess, ultimately meeting a tragic end. Adriana Lecouvreur was last presented in Chicago 70 years ago with the great Italian soprano Renata Tebaldi in the title role.

The cast of Adriana Lecouvreur includes Zhanna Alkhazova (Adriana); Franco Pomponi (Michonnet); Viktoria Vizin (Principessa di Bouillon); David Cangelosi (L’Abate di Chazeuil) and Chris Filipowicz (Principe di Bouillion).

The next performance will take place on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets are $25 - $91 with subscriptions available at Opera Festival Chicago's website.



Zhanna Alkhazova and the cast of ADRIANA LECOUVREUR

Zhanna Alkhazova and members of the cast in ADRIANA LECOUVREUR

Franco Pomponi and Zhanna Alkhazova

Jeremy Brauner and Zhanna Alkhazova

Christopher Filipowicz and David Cangelosi,

Peter Morgan, Eric Wassenaar, Jade Dashá and Angela De Venuto

Franco Pomponi

Viktoria Vizin

Viktoria Vizin and Jeremy Brauner

Members of the cast in ADRIANA LECOUVREUR

Viktoria Vizin and David Cangelosi

Franco Pomponi and Zhanna Alkhazova

Franco Pomponi, Zhanna Alkhazova and Jeremy Brauner

Zhanna Alkhazova, Peter Morgan, Eric Wassenaar, Jade Dashá and Angela De Venuto,

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