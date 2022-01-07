Photos: Inside Paramount Theatre's Production of GROUNDHOG DAY

Paramount Theatre is beyond proud to present the Midwest regional premiere of the musical comedy, Groundhog Day: The Musical. Previews start Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Opening Night is Friday, February 4, at 8 p.m. Performances run through Sunday, March 13. Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora. Single tickets, $36-$79, are on sale now. For tickets and information, click here, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet cynical TV weatherman Phil Connors, who is living a never-ending nightmare stuck in a small town whose biggest claim to fame is meteorologist groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. What sounds like an outlandish fantasy becomes an insightful look at discovering what you're capable of when you finally lower your defenses, find the selfless person within, and make the most of each day.

Leading the cast are Alex Syiek as Phil Connors in his Chicago debut and Phoebe González as Rita Hanson. Syiek performed Off-Broadway in Zorba! at Ensemble City Center, and regionally at Great Lakes Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Playhouse Square, New London Barn Playhouse and 14th Street Theater. González is a Chicago-based Mexican-Irish-American actor and singer making her Paramount debut. She has worked with such Chicago theaters as Steppenwolf, Marriott, Writers Theatre, The Hypocrites and Teatro Vista. Regionally, she has appeared for three seasons at American Players Theatre in Wisconsin and toured with the Kennedy Center. Check out the production pictures below.



Photo Credits: Thomas J. King