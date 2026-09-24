Photos: I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE at Refracted Theatre Company

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Refracted Theatre Company is presenting I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, written by Samantha Hurley and directed by Tyler Struble, running October 31, at the Bookspan Theatre at Den Theatre. See photos!

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader and president of the Tobey Maguire Fan Club, Shelby Hinkley decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows, while Tobey does everything he can to escape the clutches of his number one fan. A Y2K farce, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

The cast of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire includes Alex O'Shea (she/her, Shelby Hinkley), Jasper Johnson (he/him, Tobey Maguire), Lucy Stoole (Ty Huey) (she/her and they/them, Brenda Dee Cankles, Tobey Maguire Poster, Shelby's Mom, Paparazzi, et al.), Carmia Imani (she/her, U/S Shelby Hinkley), Colin Huerta (he/him, U/S Tobey Maguire) and Felix (they/them, U/S Brenda Dee Cankles, Tobey Maguire Poster, Shelby's Mom, Paparazzi, et al.).

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux



Alex O'Shea

Alex O'Shea and Jasper Johnson

Alex O'Shea and Jasper Johnson

Jasper Johnson and Alex O'Shea

Lucy Stoole

Jasper Johnson and Alex O'Shea

Jasper Johnson and Alex O'Shea

Jasper Johnson

Lucy Stoole and Alex O'Shea

Alex O'Shea and Jasper Johnson



Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux

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