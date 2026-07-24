I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE to Make Chicago Premiere at Den Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Award-winning Refracted Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, written by Samantha Hurley and directed by Tyler Struble, September 18 - October 31, at the Bookspan Theatre at Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave.

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother and ridicule by her classmates, eighth-grader and president of the Tobey Maguire Fan Club, Shelby Hinkley decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows, while Tobey does everything he can to escape the clutches of his number one fan. A Y2K farce, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is a full-throttle explosion of our para-social relationships and the obsessions that detonate them.

The cast of I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire includes Alex O'Shea (she/her, Shelby Hinkley), Jasper Johnson (he/him, Tobey Maguire), Lucy Stoole (Ty Huey) (she/her and they/them, Brenda Dee Cankles, Tobey Maguire Poster, Shelby's Mom, Paparazzi, et al.), Carmia Imani (she/her, U/S Shelby Hinkley), Colin Huerta (he/him, U/S Tobey Maguire) and Felix (they/them, U/S Brenda Dee Cankles, Tobey Maguire Poster, Shelby's Mom, Paparazzi, et al.).

The creative team includes Tyler Struble (he/they, director); Samantha Hurley (she/her, playwright), Sam Barr (she/her, production manager), (M) Paige (they/she, stage manager), Tessa Huber (they/them, assistant stage manager), Trenton Jones (he/him, scenic designer), Madeleine Reid (she/her, lighting designer), Angela Joy Baldasare (she/they, sound designer), Madeleine Shows (Costume Designer), Elly Burke (she/her, props designer), G. “Max” Maxin IV (he/him/any with respect, media designer), Kira Nutter (they/she, intimacy/violence choreographer), Syd Genco (she/her, hair, makeup and wigs designer), Kieran O'Connor (he/him, technical director), Peter Boenish (he/him, projection engineer), David Sajewich (he/him, animation) and Karen Wallace (she/they, master electrician).

Previews are Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m., with a press opening on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale in early August for $12 (previews) - $40, before handling fees, and may be purchased at RefractedCo.com.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming