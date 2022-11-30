Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES â€“ THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SPECIAL

PlayingÂ November 26 â€“ December 30, 2022Â atÂ The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted.

Nov. 30, 2022 Â 

Hell in a Handbag Productions will ring in the holiday season with the return of its favorite seniors in The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes - The Obligatory Holiday Special, playing November 26 - December 30, 2022 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return in all new episodes, written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Spenser Davis. Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/775153.

The production stars original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Lori Lee*, Terry McCarthy*, Michael Miller*, Michael Rashid*, Coco Sho-Nell, Jamie Smith and Danne W. Taylor*.

The holidays take an unexpected turn for the gals when they find out that the infamous Shady Pines Retirement Community is on the verge of closing, leaving most of Sophia's friends homeless for the holidays. Can the girls step in and save the day in time for Christmas? Will Rose be able to make it to St. Olaf in time for the ever-popular Herring Bowl Parade? These questions, and many more you never asked will be answered this newest installment of The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes.

The production team includes Robert-Eric West (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), DJ Douglass (Sound Designer), Devon Green (Props Designer), Sydney Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Christopher Rhoton (Scenic Design Consultant) and Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Masking is recommended, but not required. COVID guidelines may change in accordance with public health guidelines.

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member




Raue Center For The Arts Partners With Kids In Need In Mchenry County Photo
Raue Center For The Arts Partners With Kids In Need In Mchenry County
Raue Center School For The Arts hasÂ announced its partnership with Kids In Need this holiday season to collect often overlooked necessities as a part of its On Stage production of 'A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS Jr.'
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December Photo
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedianÂ Cameron Esposito, performing two stand-up showsÂ December 30 & 31, 2022Â onÂ The Heath Mainstage.
TimeLine Theatre Adds Performances of TROUBLE IN MIND Photo
TimeLine Theatre Adds Performances of TROUBLE IN MIND
TimeLine Theatre Company has announced he addition of two matinees to the current run of the companyâ€™s critically acclaimed revival ofÂ Trouble in MindÂ on Thursday, December 8, and Thursday, December 15, at 2 p.m.
Dusty Brown Named New Artistic Director of Redtwist Theatre Photo
Dusty Brown Named New Artistic Director of Redtwist Theatre
Redtwist Theatre has named Dusty Brown as its new artistic director, Eileen Dixon as its community director and Michael Dias as development director, effective immediately. Redtwist Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES â€“ THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SPECIALPhotos: Hell in a Handbag Productions Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES â€“ THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SPECIAL
November 30, 2022

Hell in a Handbag ProductionsÂ will ring in the holiday season with the return of its favorite seniors inÂ The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes â€“ The Obligatory Holiday Special, playingÂ November 26 â€“ December 30, 2022Â atÂ The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.
Raue Center For The Arts Partners With Kids In Need In Mchenry CountyRaue Center For The Arts Partners With Kids In Need In Mchenry County
November 30, 2022

Raue Center School For The Arts hasÂ announced its partnership with Kids In Need this holiday season to collect often overlooked necessities as a part of its On Stage production of 'A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS Jr.'
SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
Comedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in DecemberComedian Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
November 30, 2022

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedianÂ Cameron Esposito, performing two stand-up showsÂ December 30 & 31, 2022Â onÂ The Heath Mainstage.
TimeLine Theatre Adds Performances of TROUBLE IN MINDTimeLine Theatre Adds Performances of TROUBLE IN MIND
November 30, 2022

TimeLine Theatre Company has announced he addition of two matinees to the current run of the companyâ€™s critically acclaimed revival ofÂ Trouble in MindÂ on Thursday, December 8, and Thursday, December 15, at 2 p.m.
share