Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS

Hell in a Handbag Productions kicks off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – A Lost Episodes Parody, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. See photos from the production.
Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return November 25 – December 30, 2023 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.
Blanche (Grant Drager*) accidentally incapacitates a visitor named Nick (Terry McCarthy*) on the night before Christmas! Can the girls save the holidays in time for all the children of the world to get their toys on Christmas morning? Join Dorothy (David Cerda*), Rose (Ed Jones*), Blanche (Grant Drager*) and Sophia (Ryan Oates*) in a very merry Miami romp, that combines Handbag’s signature biting humor with a heart as big as a cheesecake.
The production features original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates* as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Eustace Allen, Kelly Bolton, Terry McCarthy*, Michael Rashid*, Scott Sawa, Tyler Anthony Smith*, Danne W. Taylor* and Robert Williams*.
The production team includes Madeline Felauer (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer) and Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager).
*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member
Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or Click Here.
Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios
David Cerda, Grant Drager and Ed Jones
Scott Sawa, David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones, Ryan Oates and Danne W. Taylor
Ed Jones, David Cerda, Robert Williams and Ryan Oates
Ed Jones, David Cerda, Scott Sawa and Grant Drager
Ryan Oates, Scott Sawa, David Cerda, Ed Jones, Grant Drager and Eustace Allen
Scott Sawa, Kelly Bolton, Ed Jones, David Cerda and Ryan Oates
Terry McCarthy, Ryan Oates and Eustace Allen
Terry McCarthy, Eustace Allen, Robert Williams and Tyler Anthony Smith
Danne W. Taylor and Michael Rashid
Tyler Anthony Smith, Terry McCarthy and Eustace Allen
