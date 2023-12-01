Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS

Hell in a Handbag Productions kicks off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – A Lost Episodes Parody, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. See photos from the production.

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return November 25 – December 30, 2023 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Blanche (Grant Drager*) accidentally incapacitates a visitor named Nick (Terry McCarthy*) on the night before Christmas! Can the girls save the holidays in time for all the children of the world to get their toys on Christmas morning? Join Dorothy (David Cerda*), Rose (Ed Jones*), Blanche (Grant Drager*) and Sophia (Ryan Oates*) in a very merry Miami romp, that combines Handbag’s signature biting humor with a heart as big as a cheesecake.

The production features original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates* as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Eustace Allen, Kelly Bolton, Terry McCarthy*, Michael Rashid*, Scott Sawa, Tyler Anthony Smith*, Danne W. Taylor* and Robert Williams*.

The production team includes Madeline Felauer (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer) and Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or Click Here.