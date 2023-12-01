Photos: Hell in a Handbag Productions' Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return November 25 – December 30, 2023 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Hell in a Handbag Productions kicks off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – A Lost Episodes Parody, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. See photos from the production.

 

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return November 25 – December 30, 2023 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Blanche (Grant Drager*) accidentally incapacitates a visitor named Nick (Terry McCarthy*) on the night before Christmas! Can the girls save the holidays in time for all the children of the world to get their toys on Christmas morning? Join Dorothy (David Cerda*), Rose (Ed Jones*), Blanche (Grant Drager*) and Sophia (Ryan Oates*) in a very merry Miami romp, that combines Handbag’s signature biting humor with a heart as big as a cheesecake.

The production features original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates* as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Eustace Allen, Kelly Bolton, Terry McCarthy*, Michael Rashid*, Scott Sawa, Tyler Anthony Smith*, Danne W. Taylor* and Robert Williams*.

The production team includes Madeline Felauer (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer) and Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or Click Here

Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

David Cerda, Grant Drager and Ed Jones

Scott Sawa, David Cerda, Grant Drager, Ed Jones, Ryan Oates and Danne W. Taylor

Ed Jones, David Cerda, Robert Williams and Ryan Oates

Ed Jones, David Cerda, Scott Sawa and Grant Drager

Ryan Oates, Scott Sawa, David Cerda, Ed Jones, Grant Drager and Eustace Allen

Scott Sawa, Kelly Bolton, Ed Jones, David Cerda and Ryan Oates

Terry McCarthy, Ryan Oates and Eustace Allen

Terry McCarthy, Eustace Allen, Robert Williams and Tyler Anthony Smith

Danne W. Taylor and Michael Rashid

Tyler Anthony Smith, Terry McCarthy and Eustace Allen

Kelly Bolton and Robert Williams


Recommended For You