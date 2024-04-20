Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE MUSIC MAN at the Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marriott Theatre's production of MEREDITH WILLSON’S THE MUSIC MAN, opened on Wednesday, April 17 and runs through June 2, 2024.

Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy is directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman with Music Direction by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, THE MUSIC MAN is family entertainment at its best.

A cherished story to be shared with every generation, The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian. With the help of Marian and River City, Harold sees himself turned into an upstanding citizen by the curtain's fall.

“THE MUSIC MAN is a timeless story, and one that showcases the enduring charm of the Golden Age musical,” said director Katie Spelman. “The idea that love, community, and redemption are all inextricably intertwined with one another is a wonderful reminder in these turbulent times.”

THE MUSIC MAN will star KJ Hippensteel as “Harold Hill” along with Alexandra Silber as “Marian Paroo”; Emily Ann Brooks as “Zaneeta”; Janet Ulrich Brooks as “Mrs. Paroo"; Kai Edgar as “Winthrop”; Alex Goodrich as “Mayor Shinn”; Michael Earvin Martin as “Marcellus Washburn”; Sam Linda as “Tommy Djilas”; Melanie Loren as “Eulalie Shinn”; Ron E. Rains as “Charlie Cowell”; and Elin Joy Seiler as “Amaryllis" with Bridget Adams-King, Elliot Angsurat, Emma Grace Bailey, Logan Becker, Caron Buinis, Lillian Castillo, Brandon Dahlquist, Morgan DiFonzo, Kalea Edgar, Matt Edmonds, Kelly Felthous, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Darian Goulding, Laura Guley, Naya Rosalie James, Maya Keane, Kevin Kulp, Irene Lo, Charlie Long, Michael Lunder, Michael Mahler, Christine Mayland Perkins, Michael Potsic, Quinn Rigg, Ayana Strutz, and Matthew Weidenbener.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, Costume Designer Raquel Adorno, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Wig Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Props Designer Sally Zack, Associate Choreographer Kim Hudman, Conductor Kevin Reeks, Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Dialect Coach Sammi Grant, Assistant Director Laura Rook and Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer.

Photo Credit: Marriott Theatre and Benjamin Marshall Media