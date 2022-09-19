Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company

St. Sebastian is a dark comedy with a disturbing edge.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022 Â 

Refracted Theatre Company is launching its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer's dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. This three-hander about a queer white couple that moves into a historically Black neighborhood will be presented September 15 - October 2, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Nolan Robinson, Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher. Understudies: Matheus Barbee and Evan B. Smith.

St. Sebastian is Refracted Theatre Company's Chicago debut production. The play is a dark comedy with a disturbing edge. Ben convinces his much younger boyfriend Gideon to move out of their apartment in the city to flip a house... but he leaves out that the new house is in a historically (and currently) Black neighborhood. When Ben befriends and employs a local neighborhood kid named Reuben, the blurry line between ignorance, activism and fear lays bare how perniciously racism hides just beyond the face of "wokeness." After five years of development on St. Sebastian, Playwright Andrew Kramer (Armature), whose plays have been seen across the country and internationally, will work with a team of Refracted artists to deliver his beautiful, complex work on stage, fully produced for the first time.

The production team includes Catalina NiÃ±o (Scenic Designer), Emily N. Brink (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Jasmine B. Gunter (Dramaturg), Becca Venable (Technical Director), Dr. Durell Cooper (AEI Consultant) and Erin Nicole Eggers (Production Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Adam Thatcher and Mack Spotts

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Nolan Robinson and Mack Spotts

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Adam Thatcher and Mack Spotts

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Adam Thatcher and Nolan Robinson

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Adam Thatcher and Nolan Robinson

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Nolan Robinson, Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Adam Thatcher and Mack Spotts

Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company
Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


DESTINOS, 5th CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL LATINO THEATER FESTIVAL Announces Week Two LineupDESTINOS, 5th CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL LATINO THEATER FESTIVAL Announces Week Two Lineup
September 19, 2022

Welcome to Week Two ofÂ Destinos, 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival,Â Chicago's annual citywide live theater showcase of Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America, running four more weeks, now throughÂ October 16, 2022.
Music Institute to Present Tammy McCann in YES, MAHALIA! in OctoberMusic Institute to Present Tammy McCann in YES, MAHALIA! in October
September 18, 2022

Music Institute of ChicagoÂ Artist-in-Residence and Chicago jazz favoriteÂ Tammy McCann will return to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. withÂ Yes, Mahalia!, a homage to gospel pioneer and Chicago legend Mahalia Jackson.
Mandala to Present DIWALI: THE STORY OF RAM in OctoberMandala to Present DIWALI: THE STORY OF RAM in October
September 18, 2022

In celebration of the Indian holiday festival of Diwali,Â Mandala South Asian Performing Arts,Â which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, will present a family-friendly performance program combining dance, music, and the 17th century art of Mewar, a region in India.
Photos: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and MorePhotos: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and More
September 17, 2022

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present the North American premiere of a bold new production of the classic musicalÂ Fiddler on the Roof, September 17 to October 7, 2022. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's STEW at Theater WitPhotos: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's STEW at Theater Wit
September 17, 2022

Shattered Globe Theatre has launched its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere ofÂ STEW,Â Zora Howardâ€™sÂ Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed byÂ Malkia Stampley, playingÂ September 9 â€“ October 22, 2022Â atÂ Theater Wit. Check out the photos here.