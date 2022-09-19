Photos: Get a First Look at ST. SEBASTIAN World Premiere Presented by Refracted Theatre Company

Refracted Theatre Company is launching its inaugural Chicago season with the world premiere of Andrew Kramer's dark comedy St. Sebastian, directed by Artistic Director Graham Miller. This three-hander about a queer white couple that moves into a historically Black neighborhood will be presented September 15 - October 2, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com.

The cast includes Nolan Robinson, Mack Spotts and Adam Thatcher. Understudies: Matheus Barbee and Evan B. Smith.

St. Sebastian is Refracted Theatre Company's Chicago debut production. The play is a dark comedy with a disturbing edge. Ben convinces his much younger boyfriend Gideon to move out of their apartment in the city to flip a house... but he leaves out that the new house is in a historically (and currently) Black neighborhood. When Ben befriends and employs a local neighborhood kid named Reuben, the blurry line between ignorance, activism and fear lays bare how perniciously racism hides just beyond the face of "wokeness." After five years of development on St. Sebastian, Playwright Andrew Kramer (Armature), whose plays have been seen across the country and internationally, will work with a team of Refracted artists to deliver his beautiful, complex work on stage, fully produced for the first time.

The production team includes Catalina NiÃ±o (Scenic Designer), Emily N. Brink (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Jasmine B. Gunter (Dramaturg), Becca Venable (Technical Director), Dr. Durell Cooper (AEI Consultant) and Erin Nicole Eggers (Production Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Evan Hanover