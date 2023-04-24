Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre

Helmed by director and choreographer Paul Stancato, Drury Lane’s production of Grease runs through June 4, 2023.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Drury Lane Theatre opened its incredible 2023-2024 season with the song and dance spectacular Grease, with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Helmed by director and choreographer Paul Stancato, Drury Lane's production of Grease opened on April 20th and runs through June 4, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Meet Rydell High's senior class of 1959, the hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and the gum-snapping "Pink Ladies." Relive those "Summer Nights" with Danny and Sandy as they rediscover their summer romance.

Inspired by the look and sound of music legends Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, Grease became the soundtrack of a generation and one of the world's most popular musicals.

The cast is led by Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Danny Zuko and Emily Schultheis as Sandy Dumbrowski with Jordan Arredondo (Sonny Latierri), Anna Louise Bramlett (Marty), Ben Dow (Doody), Nik Kmiecik (Roger), Kyra Leigh (Miss Lynch), Evan Tyrone Martin (Teen Angel), Billy Rude (Kenickie), Elizabeth Stenholt (Jan), Ciarra Stroud (Frenchy), Alina Taber (Betty Rizzo), Victor Wallace (Vince Fontaine), Olivia Belfie (Patty Simcox), August Forman (Eugene Florczyk), Zac Richey (Johnny Casino), Emily Scinto (Cha-Cha DiGregorio). The cast is rounded out by: Brandon Acosta, Leah Casey, Clayton Cross, Daniela Johns, Conor Jordan, Abby Rose Merrill, Kerri Rose, Maxel McLoud Schingen, Brian Selcik, Angela Syrett, Amanda Walker and Anakin Jace White.

The creative team includes Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer), Felicia Finley (Associate Director and Choreographer), Michael McBride (Music Director), Jeffrey Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Rachel Boylan (Costume Designer), John Burkland (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer) and Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner Photography

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Billy Rude and Alina Taber

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Evan Tyrone Martin, Ciarra Stroud and Company

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Jake DiMaggio Lopez and Emily Schultheis

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Nick Kmiecik, Billy Rude, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Jordan Arredondo and Ben Dow

Photos: GREASE Opens 2023-2024 Season At Drury Lane Theatre
Nik Kmiecik, Elizabeth Stenholt, Ben Dow, Ciarra Stroud, Jake DiMaggio Lopez, Alina Taber, Billy Rude and Anna Louise Bramlett



