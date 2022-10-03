Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND

Witness Dr. Barbra Frankenstreisandâ€™s first performance in 27 years, having gone into seclusion after her precious dog Samantha suddenly died.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022 Â 

The music... the mem'ries... the magic... the dog cloning! This Halloween season, Hell in a Handbag Productions is kicking off its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of FRANKENSTREISAND by Tyler Anthony Smith* and directed by Stephanie Shaw, playing September 29 - October 31, 2022 at The Raven Room at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/749389. The press opening is Saturday, October 1 at 9:15 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

Take a peek at what's under Barbra's underground mall - Babs' secret laboratory! Witness Dr. Barbra Frankenstreisand's (Tyler Anthony Smith*) first performance in 27 years, having gone into seclusion after her precious dog Samantha suddenly died. All these years later, The Greatest Star is back, and she's determined to clone her perished pooch live on stage. She's brought all of her tools, but because of those fingernails, she's going to need a little help from her loyal assistant, The Hunchback, and a tired but vampy German stage manager. Don't be surprised if Barry Gibb, Judy Garland, and other mega-stars stop by for a visit, along with twisted versions of all the signature Barbra songs you expect to hear in a show of this caliber! Don't sit and putter! Be one of the luckiest people in the world and see... FRANKENSTREISAND!

The production also features ensemble members Elizabeth Lesinski*, Nicky Mendelsohn*, Ryan Oates*, and Robert Williams* with Dakota Hughes and Brian Shaw.

The production team includes Beth Laske-Miller (Costume Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design, Dresser), Sydney Genco* (Make-Up Design), Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design), Dakota Hughes (Music Director) and Jenna Raithel (Stage Manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Photo credit: Rick Aguilar Studios

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Robert Williams, Tyler Anthony Smith and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Tyler Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw, Tyler Anthony Smith and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Robert Williams, Dakota Hughes, Brian Shaw and Elizabeth Lesinski

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw and Tyler Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Nicky Mendelsohn, Tyler Anthony Smith and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw, Tyler Anthony Smith and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw, Tyler Anthony Smith, Dakota Hughes and Robert Williams

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Tyler Anthony Smith, Brian Shaw, Dakota Hughes and Robert Williams

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw and Tyler Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Ryan Oates and Tyler Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Tyler Anthony Smith, Brian Shaw and Dakota Hughes

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Tyler Anthony Smith and Robert Williams

Photos: First Look at Hell in a Handbag Productions' FRANKENSTREISAND
Brian Shaw and Dakota Hughes





More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Science-Themed Musical PEABODY Launches Young People's Theatre Of Chicago 2022-23 SeasonWorld Premiere Science-Themed Musical PEABODY Launches Young People's Theatre Of Chicago 2022-23 Season
October 2, 2022

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago's (YPT) inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season launches with the highly anticipated world premiere production of the science-themed musical, Peabody - A Musical Comedy for Intrepid Young Scientists. With a book by Emmy Award-winning Glen Berger (PBS' Arthur; FETCH! with Ruff Ruffman) and music and lyrics by Grammy-nominated Morgan Taylor (Gustafer Yellowgold), Peabody runs Oct 29 - Nov 20 at the Greenhouse Theater Center.
Navy Pier Announces Free Halloween Programming Through the Month of OctoberNavy Pier Announces Free Halloween Programming Through the Month of October
October 1, 2022

Navy PierÂ has announced a full slate of free programs and events to celebrate the Halloween season starting on Oct. 1- 31.
39 Chicago-Area Media Outlets To Host Joint Fundraiser, October 3-1739 Chicago-Area Media Outlets To Host Joint Fundraiser, October 3-17
September 30, 2022

Nearly 40 independent Chicago-area media outlets, members of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA), are joining forces for their third annual fundraising campaign kicking offÂ  next week.
Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 17, 2023Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 17, 2023
September 30, 2022

UIS Performing Arts Center and JS Touring has announced that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Sangamon Auditorium stage on February 17, 2023, at 7pm.
World Premiere of MOSQUE4MOSQUE to be Presented by About Face Theatre in NovemberWorld Premiere of MOSQUE4MOSQUE to be Presented by About Face Theatre in November
September 30, 2022

About Face Theatre will open its 2022-2023 season with the world premiere ofÂ Omer Abbas Salemâ€™sÂ new playÂ Mosque4Mosque, directed byÂ Sophiyaa Nayar.Â Mosque4MosqueÂ will be presentedÂ November 17 â€“ December 17, 2022Â at The Den Theatre.