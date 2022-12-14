Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Strawdog Theatre Company, Chicago's newest free theater, has launched its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.

Get a first look at photos below!

Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris. Hershel will play through January 1, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are FREE with reservations now open at www.strawdog.org. A waitlist is available for all sold-out performances. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 4 pm.

The production features Jordan Zelvin as Hershel with Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson, Melanie Vitaterna and Kat Zheng.

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue.

The production team includes Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Rain Foiles (Costume Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Rocio Cabrera (Props Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Amanda Crockett (Choreographer), Karissa Murrell Myers* (Casting Director), Stephanie Diaz (Puppetry Consultant), Catherine Miller (Cultural Consultant), Lily Anna Berman (Assistant Director), Donna Gary (Production Manager), Jordan Large (Technical Director), Paul Cook* (Lead Electrician), Oswald Avile (Stage Manager) and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

Photo credit: Jenn Udoni/Franco Images

Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
(center) Jordan Zelvin with (clockwise from bottom left) Melanie VItaterna, Nicholas Pardo, Amy Gorelow, Edward Patterson and Kat Zheng

Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
(front) Melanie VItaterna with (clockwise from center) Kat Zheng, Amy Gorelow, Jordan Zelvin, Edward Patterson and Nicholas Pardo

Melanie VItaterna, Jordan Zelvin, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson and Kat Zheng
Melanie VItaterna, Jordan Zelvin, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson and Kat Zheng

Jordan Zelvin, Kat Zheng, Amy Gorelow, Edward Patterson and Melanie VItaterna
Jordan Zelvin, Kat Zheng, Amy Gorelow, Edward Patterson and Melanie VItaterna

Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
(front, l to r) Edward Patterson and Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Melanie VItaterna, Amy Gorelow, Kat Zheng and Nicholas Pardo

Nicholas Pardo and Melanie VItaterna
Nicholas Pardo and Melanie VItaterna

Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
(front) Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Amy Gorelow, Kat Zheng, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson and Melanie VItaterna

(front) Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Nicholas Pardo, Amy Gorelow, Edward Patterson and Kat Zheng
(front) Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Nicholas Pardo, Amy Gorelow, Edward Patterson and Kat Zheng

(front) Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Kat Zheng and Edward Patterson
(front) Jordan Zelvin with (back, l to r) Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Kat Zheng and Edward Patterson



Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant Photo
Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant
Zephyr and its space SITE/less, in association with Bridge NFP and Workman Studio, are thrilled to announce that SITE/less has received a Community Development Grant award in the amount of $70,911 from the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development, one of only eight arts organizations and 61 total organizations selected in this third round from an overall pool of more than 1,600 applicants.
Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week Photo
Wishing You A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to Den Theatre In Chicago This Week
A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue, a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production. 
Details Announced for THE 5th CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL ﻿PUPPET THEATER FESTIVAL Photo
Details Announced for THE 5th CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL ﻿PUPPET THEATER FESTIVAL
Tickets are now on sale for the 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, returning January 18-29, 2023, at venues large and small throughout the city.
Steve Cochrans NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center Photo
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center
Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

