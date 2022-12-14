Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre

Strawdog Theatre Company, Chicago's newest free theater, has launched its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.

Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris. Hershel will play through January 1, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are FREE with reservations now open at www.strawdog.org. A waitlist is available for all sold-out performances. The press opening is Sunday, December 11 at 4 pm.

The production features Jordan Zelvin as Hershel with Amy Gorelow, Nicholas Pardo, Edward Patterson, Melanie Vitaterna and Kat Zheng.

In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, a traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue.

The production team includes Caitlin McLeod (Scenic Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Rain Foiles (Costume Designer), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Rocio Cabrera (Props Designer, Co-Puppet Designer), Amanda Crockett (Choreographer), Karissa Murrell Myers* (Casting Director), Stephanie Diaz (Puppetry Consultant), Catherine Miller (Cultural Consultant), Lily Anna Berman (Assistant Director), Donna Gary (Production Manager), Jordan Large (Technical Director), Paul Cook* (Lead Electrician), Oswald Avile (Stage Manager) and Anna Vu (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member