Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago

The Golden Gals Live! runs through February 12, 2023

Jan. 15, 2023  

Mercury Theater has released production photos and video of The Golden Gals Live!, directed by and starring Ginger Minj and produced by Fruit Wine Productions. The Golden Gals Live! runs through February 12, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Check out the photos and watch a video preview below!

Join the award-winning cast of The Golden Gals Live! for this all new, original show directed and starring Ginger Minj as Blanche. This show will feature moments you remember from the original show plus all new moments that you will never forget. Ginger is joined by Gidget Galore (Rose), MR MS Adrien (Sophia), Divine Grace (Dorothy) and featuring Chicago's own Jason Richards.

"A small idea that started four years ago has taken on a life of its own and become a runaway hit in Central Florida," shares Ginger Minj. "In the midst of selling out every performance and winning multiple awards, we have been asked to bring the show to Chicago, so we're packing up our cheesecake and taking the show on the road! Everyone's favorite sassy seniors are back and as hilariously heartwarming as ever in this all new, all live tribute to the beloved original."

Tickets for THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE!, priced $39-$75, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Ginger Minj (director, Blanche), originally from small town Leesburg, Florida, made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 7." As a fan favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for "Drag Race All Stars 2" and made it to the top 3 of All Stars 6. She starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed "Dumplin" for Netflix, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series "AJ & The Queen," and most recently in the Disney+ original movie "Hocus Pocus 2." When she is not touring the world, appearing in movies or directing live theatrical shows, Ginger can be heard on her three studio albums: "Sweet T," "Gummybear" and her newest EP "Double Wide Diva!"

Photo Credit: Trevor Beaty

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
Gidget Galore and Divine Grace

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
Gidget Galore and Ginger Minj

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
The Cast of The Golden Gals Live!

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
The Cast of The Golden Gals Live!

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
The Cast of The Golden Gals Live!

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
Divine Grace and Ginger Minj

Photos/Video: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
Divide Grace and Jason Richards




The Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial Celebration Photo
The Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial Celebration
January 14, 2023 marks the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists.
The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show Photo
The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show
Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added a second performance of the hilarious dating reality show UpDating on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Fest Photo
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter Photo
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter
Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Hot Clown Sex is coming to Newport Theater January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater ChicagoPhotos: First Look at Ginger Minj and More in THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! at Mercury Theater Chicago
January 15, 2023

Mercury Theater has released production photos of The Golden Gals Live!, directed by and starring Ginger Minj and produced by Fruit Wine Productions. The Golden Gals Live! runs through February 12, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.
The Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial CelebrationThe Gerald Arpino Foundation Announces The Chicago Centennial Celebration
January 13, 2023

January 14, 2023 marks the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists.
The Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy ShowThe Den Adds Second Performance of UPDATING Live Dating & Comedy Show
January 13, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added a second performance of the hilarious dating reality show UpDating on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play FestivalEclectic Full Contact Theatre Announces Playwrights for 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival
January 13, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre has announced the playwrights chosen for their 2nd Annual Patchwork New Play Festival, Patchwork 2: Eclectic Booglaoo.
HOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This WinterHOT CLOWN SEX Cabaret to be Presented at Newport Theater This Winter
January 13, 2023

Featuring an ensemble of seven clowns, Hot Clown Sex is a genre-bending cabaret that takes the audience on a wild ride of hilarity, pleasure, and self-love. Hot Clown Sex is coming to Newport Theater January 26 and 27; February 24 and 25; March 24 and 25.
share