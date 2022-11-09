Photos: First Look at DON CARLOS at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago is present Verdi's towering masterpiece Don Carlos - performed for the first time at Lyric in its definitive five-act version with the matchless eloquence of its original French text - for five performances only, November 9-25, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!



Based on the historical characters and events of the Spanish Inquisition but with a dramatic political storyline seemingly ripped from today's headlines, Don Carlos features some of Verdi's most beautiful music, woven together with a story of love, royalty, and revenge. This epic tale is brought to life on a musical and theatrical scale that only Lyric can deliver.



Following his success with the season-opening performances of Verdi's Ernani, Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola conducts the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Verdi's majestic score. (Mazzola will soon showcase a different side to his musical leadership while also conducting performances of Rossini's comic delight Le Comte Ory, which opens at Lyric on Sunday, November 13.) The work of director Sir David McVicar returns to Lyric following last season's new production of Macbeth; revival director Axel Weidauer makes his Lyric debut adapting McVicar's original vision for this production's Chicago premiere.



Bringing the opera's iconic characters to vivid life are an internationally acclaimed cast of Olympic-caliber singers: tenor Joshua Guerrero in the title role, soprano Rachel Willis-SÃ¸rensen as Elisabeth, mezzo-soprano ClÃ©mentine Margaine as Princess Eboli, baritone Igor Golovatenko in his Lyric debut as Rodrigue, bass Dmitry Belosselskiy as King Philippe, and bass Soloman Howard as the Grand Inquisitor.



A massive ensemble of more than 200 musical and dramatic artists - including a chorus of 84 singers expertly prepared by Lyric Chorus Master Michael Black - performs Verdi's tour-de-force masterwork for Chicago audiences. Don Carlos runs for 5 performances only, through November 25.