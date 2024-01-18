Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January

See the production through January 28.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Big Noise Theatre is opening their 2024 season with GREY GARDENS: THE MUSICAL
(book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, and lyrics by Michael Korie) this January in Des Plaines, IL., right outside of Chicago.

See photos below!

Based on the film Grey Gardens by David Maysles, Albert Maysles, Ellen Hovde, Muffie Mayer and Susan Froemke, GREY GARDENS is the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s eccentric and upper-class aunt and cousin, Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier Beale, who became East Hampton’s most notorious recluses. Selected in 2010 by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" and topping PBS list of 100 Greatest Documentary Films of All Time in 2012, GREY GARDENS is an iconic piece of American history that examines the relationship between mother and daughter in 1941 when the Bouvier Beale family was at its prime, as well as showing us their world in 1973 amidst the decay of their once beautiful estate. GREY GARDENS has been produced internationally since its Broadway premiere in 2006, earning 10 Tony nominations and 2 wins for Christine Ebersole and Mary Louise Wilson

The production will be performed at Prairie Lakes Community Center, located at 515 East
Thacker Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. The show opens Friday, January 12th, 2024 at 7:30pm, with performances following on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm until January 28, 2024. The production is directed by Erin Sheets (she/her), with music direction by Johanna Moffitt (they/any) and choreography by Hannah Ottenfeld (they/she).

The cast includes Gretchen Wood Kimmeth (she/her) in a tour-de-force performance, starring as both Edith Bouvier Beale in Act One and “Little” Edie Beale in Act Two. She is joined alongside Kim Buck (she/her) as Edith Beale, Mackenzie Maples (she/her) as “Little” Edie Beale/Sister Marla, Travis Monroe Neese (he/him) as George Gould Strong, Benjamin Mills (he/him) as Joseph Kennedy Jr./Jerry, Kevin T. Kirkpatrick (he/him) as Major Bouvier/Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, Emily Thornton (she/her) as Jackie Bouvier, Sophie Tucker (she/her) as Lee Bouvier, and Lewis R. Jones (he/him) as Brooks Sr./Brooks Jr. Understudies include Genevieve Corkery (she/her) and Gayle Starr (she/her).
 

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors (aged 65+) and students, and $25 for children (12 and under). Tickets are on sale now at the Big Noise Theatre website: Click Here

Photo Credit: Kat Filipinas, Indvisual Films

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Gretchen Wood Kimmeth

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Kim Buck and Benjamin Mills

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Kim Buck

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Gretchen Wood Kimmeth

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Gretchen Wood Kimmeth, Travis Monroe Neese, Mackenzie Maples, Kevin T. Kirkpatrick, Emily Thornton, Sophie Tucker

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Travis Monroe Neese, Mackenzie Maples, and Gretchen Wood Kimmeth

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Lewis R. Jones, Sophie Tucker, Mackenzie Maples, Emily Thornton, and Kevin T. Kirkpatrick

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Benjamin Mills and Mackenzie Maples

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Travis Monroe Neese, Lewis R. Jones, Sophie Tucker, Emily Thornton and Gretchen Wood Kimmeth

Photos: First Look at Big Noise Theatre's GREY GARDENS, Now Playing Through Late January
Gretchen Wood Kimmeth and Kim Buck




Recommended For You