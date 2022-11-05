Photos: First Look at Babes With Blades Theatre Company's World Premiere of PLAID AS HELL

Babes With Blades Theatre Company (BWBTC) has released production photos of Plaid as Hell, written by Cat McKay and directed by Christina Casano, now playing through Saturday, Nov. 19 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. The performance schedule is Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m with performances live streamed Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Friday, Nov. 18. The running time is 88 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $20 - $35 and are available at BabeswithBlades.org.

Check out the photos below!

Plaid as Hell is an honest, slightly raunchy, queer comedy which introduces us to Cass, who is hoping her annual camping trip will go well this year. But with her best friend Emilie sniping at Cass's new girlfriend Jessica, not to mention the serial killer on the loose, the weekend is off to a rocky start. "These characters are not perfect - they're not examples of perfect femininity, they're not perfect friends, they're not perfect lovers. This play gives the space for these characters to just exist as women in the world, for better or for worse," states Director Christina Casano (she/her/hers). "What drew me to this play especially was that this is an example of queer storytelling in which being queer is a given circumstance, not the conflict."

Note: Due to the graphic nature of some elements of this show, including frank descriptions of consensual sexual acts, Babes With Blades recommends that attendees are 18 years or older. This production uses realistic staged violence in the telling of the story.

The tight four-person cast features Reagan James (she/her/hers, Cass); Cayla Jones (she/her/hers, Emilie); Ashley Yates (she/her/hers, Jessica) and Alice Wu (she/her/hers, Kelly) with Alexandra Alontaga (they/them/her/hers, US Kelly), Kate Lass (she/her/hers, US Cass); Aleta Soron (she/her/hers, US Jessica) and Liv Wilson (she/her/hers, US Emilie).

The production team includes Cat McKay (she/her/hers, playwright); Christina Casano (she/her/hers, director); Devon Hayakawa (any pronouns, assistant director); Line Bower (they/them/theirs, technical director); Hannah Foerschler (she/her/hers, sound designer); Erin Gautille (she/her/hers, scenic designer);

Anna Schultz-Breef (she/her/hers, lighting designer); Meg X. McGrath, (they/them/theirs, props designer); Roxie Kooi (she/her/hers, stage manager); Kate Lass (she/her/hers, asst. fight director); Tab Mocherman (they/them/theirs, COVID compliance officer); Jennifer Mohr (she/her/hers, costume design) and Faith Roush (she/her/hers, production manager). BWBTC Ensemble Member Maureen Yasko (she/her/hers) completes the team as fight and intimacy director.