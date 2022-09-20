Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre

The production starts previews October 5.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Bull dealt drugs, got caught, and served his time. After a decade, he is released from prison and returns to an unrecognizable Lakeview. What will it take to really get home?

Find out in BULL: a love story, a world premiere play by Chicago writer Nancy García Loza.

BULL: a love story has been developed for the past two years through Paramount Theatre's Inception Project. Now this riveting, contemporary family drama will be brought to the stage as a full production as the finale of Paramount's first-ever BOLD Series, now bringing a new brand of fearless, thought-provoking and unexpected forms of live theater to downtown Aurora.

Paramount's new Copley Theatre is a sleek, state-of-the-art, 165-seat theater with a modern new lobby bar and lounge, reopened this past March as downtown Aurora's newest live theater space following a two-year, $2 million, top-to-bottom renovation. The Copley is located at 8 E. Galena Blvd., in the North Island Center, right across the street from Paramount Theatre, in downtown Aurora.

BULL: a love story, directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, starts previews October 5, including two Pay What You Can Previews: Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 8, at 2 p.m. Press openings are Wednesday and Thursday, October 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. Performances continue through November 20: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $67 to $74.

For tickets and information to BULL: a love story at the Copley Theatre, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: BULL: a love story is suggested for ages 13 and up for adult language.

Photo Credit: Amy Nelson

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Eddie Martinez, Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Eddie Martinez, Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Eddie Martinez, Jocelyn Zamudio, Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Eddie Martinez

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Eddie Martinez, Jocelyn Zamudio, Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez

Photos: First Look at BULL at Paramount Theatre
Jocelyn Zamudio


