Photos: First Look At SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS At Otherworld Theatre Company

SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS is the family-friendly follow-up to 2022’s smash hit KITTIES IN SPACE.
Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has released photos of the purrfect holiday show, SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS, the family-friendly follow-up to 2022’s smash hit KITTIES IN SPACE.
SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS is a heartwarming adventure story that celebrates young people’s ability to solve problems by working together and using their imaginations.
The show runs December 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024 at Otherworld’s storefront venue, 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($15) are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org, with a percentage of the box office benefitting Tree House Humane Society.
Photo Credit: Tiffany Keane Schaefer
Katie MacLauchlan, Andrew Derdena, Jacob Albrecht, Grace Gilmore
Grace Gilmore, Janice Rumschlag, Katie MacLauchlan
Cameron Pfeifer
Katie MacLauchlan, Hilary Sanzel, Grace Gilmore
