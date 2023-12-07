Photos: First Look At SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS At Otherworld Theatre Company

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, has released photos of the purrfect holiday show, SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS, the family-friendly follow-up to 2022’s smash hit KITTIES IN SPACE.

SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS is a heartwarming adventure story that celebrates young people’s ability to solve problems by working together and using their imaginations.

The show runs December 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024 at Otherworld’s storefront venue, 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($15) are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org, with a percentage of the box office benefitting Tree House Humane Society.