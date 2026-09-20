Photos: First Look At PRAYER CIRCLE Presented By Redtwist Theatre
Performances run through November 8th.
Award-winning Redtwist Theatre’s new 22nd season, “State of Violence,” begins with Prayer Circle, now playing through November 8, by Erik Gernand and directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown. Check out the photos!
As the world hurtles ever faster in the wrong direction, Addy discovers she may have the power to make it better. Joining with the members of a small town prayer circle, four people try to convince their pastor to pray with them… to bring about some killer results. Erik Gernand, Redtwist’s resident playwright, invites audiences to a darkly comedic debate - how far would you go to save your country?
The cast of Prayer Circle includes Jaqueline Grandt* (she/her, Marilyn); Philip C. Matthews* (he/him, Pastor Evans); Andi Muriel (she/they, Addy); Kezia Waters (he/they, Doug); Macaria Chaparro Martinez* (she/they, Carol); Natalie Rae (she/her, Marilyn U/S); Jeff Menezes (he/him, Pastor Evans U/S); Jessie Skonesey (she/her, Addy U/S) and Marco Antonio Perez (he/they, Doug U/S) and Samira Carr (she/her, Carol U/S).
The creative team of Prayer Circle includes Erik Gernand (he/him, playwright); Dusty Brown (they/them, director); Joshua Servantez (he/him, assistant director); Lauren Volkart (she/her, stage manager); J. Michael Bestul (he/him, dramaturg); Jeff Brain* (he/him, scenic designer); Leo Bassow* (he/they, props designer); Piper Kirchhofer* (she/her, lighting designer); Madeline Felauer (she/her, costume designer); Chris Stopka (he/him, technical director) and Charlie Tolbert (they/them, production manager).
*denotes Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member
Performances take place at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule includes Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale for $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can) with subscriptions also available at RedtwistTheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Tom McGrath
Kezia Waters
Andi Muriel
Kezia Waters, Jacqueline Grandt and, Philip Matthews
Jacqueline Grandt, Andi Muriel and Philip Matthews
Andi Muriel, Philip Matthews, Kezia Waters, Macaria Chaparro Martinez and Jacqueline Grandt
Kezia Waters
Macaria Chaparro Martinez
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