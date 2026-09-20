Photos: First Look At PRAYER CIRCLE Presented By Redtwist Theatre

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Award-winning Redtwist Theatre’s new 22nd season, “State of Violence,” begins with Prayer Circle, now playing through November 8, by Erik Gernand and directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown. Check out the photos!

As the world hurtles ever faster in the wrong direction, Addy discovers she may have the power to make it better. Joining with the members of a small town prayer circle, four people try to convince their pastor to pray with them… to bring about some killer results. Erik Gernand, Redtwist’s resident playwright, invites audiences to a darkly comedic debate - how far would you go to save your country?

The cast of Prayer Circle includes Jaqueline Grandt* (she/her, Marilyn); Philip C. Matthews* (he/him, Pastor Evans); Andi Muriel (she/they, Addy); Kezia Waters (he/they, Doug); Macaria Chaparro Martinez* (she/they, Carol); Natalie Rae (she/her, Marilyn U/S); Jeff Menezes (he/him, Pastor Evans U/S); Jessie Skonesey (she/her, Addy U/S) and Marco Antonio Perez (he/they, Doug U/S) and Samira Carr (she/her, Carol U/S).

The creative team of Prayer Circle includes Erik Gernand (he/him, playwright); Dusty Brown (they/them, director); Joshua Servantez (he/him, assistant director); Lauren Volkart (she/her, stage manager); J. Michael Bestul (he/him, dramaturg); Jeff Brain* (he/him, scenic designer); Leo Bassow* (he/they, props designer); Piper Kirchhofer* (she/her, lighting designer); Madeline Felauer (she/her, costume designer); Chris Stopka (he/him, technical director) and Charlie Tolbert (they/them, production manager).

*denotes Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

Performances take place at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule includes Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale for $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can) with subscriptions also available at RedtwistTheatre.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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