PRAYER CIRCLE Cast and Creative Team Announced at Redtwist Theatre

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Award-winning Redtwist Theatre's new 22nd season, “State of Violence,” begins with Prayer Circle, September 17 - November 8, by Erik Gernand and directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Preview performances are Thursday, Sept. 17, Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a press opening Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Regular performance schedule includes Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale starting August 15 for $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can) with subscriptions also available at RedtwistTheatre.org.

As the world hurtles ever faster in the wrong direction, Addy discovers she may have the power to make it better. Joining with the members of a small town prayer circle, four people try to convince their pastor to pray with them… to bring about some killer results. Erik Gernand, Redtwist's resident playwright, invites audiences to a darkly comedic debate - how far would you go to save your country?

The cast of Prayer Circle includes Jaqueline Grandt* (Marilyn); Philip Matthews* (Pastor Evans); Andi Muriel (Addy); Kezia Waters (Doug); Macaria Chaparro Martinez* (Carol); Natalie Rae (Marilyn U/S); Jeff Menezes (Pastor Evans U/S); Jessie Skonesey (Addy U/S) and Marco Antonio Perez (Doug U/S).

The creative team of Prayer Circle includes Erik Gernand (playwright); Dusty Brown (director); Joshua Servantez (assistant director); Jeff Brain* (scenic designer); Leo Bassow* (props designer); Piper Kirchhoffer* (lighting designer);Madeline Felauer (Costume Designer) and Charlie Tolbert (production manager).

*denotes Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member

ABOUT ERIK GERNAND, playwright

Erik Gernand is a Chicago-based playwright and filmmaker. His play The Totality of All Things won a Jeff Award for Best New Work for its 2024 production at Redtwist Theatre where he is the playwright in residence. His plays have been produced around the country, including at The Barrow Group (New York City), The ROAD Theatre Company (Los Angeles) and City Theatre (Miami) and have been published by Dramatic Publishing and Smith & Kraus. His award-winning short films have screened at more than 100 film festivals around the world including SXSW, Cinequest, Outfest and the Chicago International Film Festival and have been broadcast on IFC, PBS and The Logo Channel. Gernand is a professor of instruction in radio-TV-film at Northwestern University.

ABOUT DUSTY BROWN, director

Dusty Brown is the executive artistic director of Redtwist Theatre. They began their career as a stage hand in Atlanta, Georgia, working on everything from Shakespeare to new works, and everything in between. They received their MFA in directing from Ohio University in 2021. Notable productions include: Steve Yockey's Wolves at Redtwist and Pluto at Ohio University; William Shakespeare's Macbeth at Three Crows and Ohio University; Tracy Letts' Bug at Ohio University; Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd at DramaTech in Atlanta; Uffizi at Bottled Lightning in Atlanta and Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park at Vox Populi Productions in Chattanooga.

The 2026 - 2027 Redtwist Theatre season also includes:

SHOW TWO - TO BE ANNOUNCED

January 28 - March 14, 2027

Previews: Thursday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can)

Single tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15

Redtwist Theatre will be announcing the second production at a later date.

Julius Caesar

April 8 - May 30, 2027

Written by William Shakespeare

Previews: Thursday, April 8 - Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Sunday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can)

Single tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15

“Friends, Romans, Countrymen…” Something's rotten in the republic. Most people know what happened on the Ides of March, but do they remember what came next? Join Redtwist in a riveting new take on Shakespeare's classic story of political violence and its consequences.

Twisted Tuesday New Play Readings

Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

On select Tuesdays, Redtwist welcomes audiences for a new play reading from a variety of Chicago-based playwrights. All readings are Pay-What-You-Can.

One-On-Wednesday

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

For three years, each Wednesday, Redtwist invites unique solo performers to take over its space and bring their singular, edgy perspective to the black box in Edgewater. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

Twisted PlayFest

Summer 2027

Returning for its third season, Twisted PlayFest is a new play incubator that provides ongoing play readings and development for aspiring Chicago playwrights. The centerpiece of this initiative is the annual Twisted Play Festival. The festival features ten plays at various stages of development.

ABOUT REDTWIST THEATRE

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that has for 22 seasons staged up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre's new 22nd season, “State of Violence,” begins with Prayer Circle, September 17 - November 8, by Erik Gernand and directed by Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Preview performances are Thursday, Sept. 17, Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a press opening Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Regular performance schedule includes Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Single tickets are on sale starting August 15 for $50 (seniors and veterans: $35; students: $10 and Fridays are Pay-What-You-Can) with subscriptions also available at RedtwistTheatre.org.

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