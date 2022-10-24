Photos: First Look At MAN OF THE PEOPLE At Stage Left Theatre
MAN OF THE PEOPLE explores the U.S. love affair with charlatans and their existence in the space between symptom and cause of public folly.
Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of MAN OF THE PEOPLE - a new play by Dolores Díaz and directed by Anna C. Bahow.
The show is Díaz's anticipated new work since ZULEMA, produced by Goodman Theatre in 2021. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Press opening is Tuesday, October 25 at 8:00pm. The show runs through November 20th.
A charlatan doctor rises to power by peddling a radical remedy in the days before medical regulation in the United States. MAN OF THE PEOPLE explores the U.S. love affair with charlatans and their existence in the space between symptom and cause of public folly.
MAN OF THE PEOPLE is inspired by the true story of John Brinkley, an American "doctor" that grew to notoriety for selling a cure for male impotence in the 1920s. Bolstered to fame through radio, Brinkley earned the adoration of many but made an enemy of Chicago's Dr. Morris Fishbein, editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association who sought to hold him accountable for his quackery. Despite numerous attempts to thwart him, Brinkley wriggled away from consequence, creating his own reality, and announcing his political candidacy before the final showdown with Fishbein.
Tickets range from $35 to $40. Student tickets are reduced by $25 with coupon code "Student" and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com.
Photo Credit: David Heimann
Michael Peters, Joan Nahid
Shawn Smith, Sandy Spaz, Andrew Bosworth
Sandy Spatz, Andrew Bosworth
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Music Theater Works, currently presenting Camelot, now through November 13 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, has announced the cast and creative team for Irving Berlin's White Christmas in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 15, 2022 - January 1, 2023.
Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Masterclass Series
October 25, 2022
Raue Center School For The Arts has announced its newest community engagement initiative: The Masterclass Series!
The Jazz Ambassadors Of The United States Army Field Band Free Concert Announced At Raue Center
October 24, 2022
Raue Center For The Arts has announced a free concert performed by the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band, on November 16, 2022, @ 7 pm.
Photos: First Look At MAN OF THE PEOPLE At Stage Left Theatre
October 24, 2022
Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of MAN OF THE PEOPLE - a new play by Dolores Díaz and directed by Anna C. Bahow.
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Announced At Overshadowed Theatrical Productions
October 24, 2022
Miracle on 34th Street will be presented by Overshadowed Theatrical Productions this holiday season.