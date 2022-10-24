Photos: First Look At MAN OF THE PEOPLE At Stage Left Theatre

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of MAN OF THE PEOPLE - a new play by Dolores Díaz and directed by Anna C. Bahow.

The show is Díaz's anticipated new work since ZULEMA, produced by Goodman Theatre in 2021. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. Press opening is Tuesday, October 25 at 8:00pm. The show runs through November 20th.

A charlatan doctor rises to power by peddling a radical remedy in the days before medical regulation in the United States. MAN OF THE PEOPLE explores the U.S. love affair with charlatans and their existence in the space between symptom and cause of public folly.

MAN OF THE PEOPLE is inspired by the true story of John Brinkley, an American "doctor" that grew to notoriety for selling a cure for male impotence in the 1920s. Bolstered to fame through radio, Brinkley earned the adoration of many but made an enemy of Chicago's Dr. Morris Fishbein, editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association who sought to hold him accountable for his quackery. Despite numerous attempts to thwart him, Brinkley wriggled away from consequence, creating his own reality, and announcing his political candidacy before the final showdown with Fishbein.

Tickets range from $35 to $40. Student tickets are reduced by $25 with coupon code "Student" and are available online through the Stage Left website www.stagelefttheatre.com.

Photo Credit: David Heimann