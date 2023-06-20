Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22

Written by Len Foote and Scott OKen and directed by Scott OKen.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., has released first look photos of the final production in its 28th season, Lane Call: A Night of Closing, June 9 - July 22, written by Len Foote and Scott OKen and directed by Scott OKen.

It’s 1984 and Becky, Billy and the gang have the closing shift at the local Venture and the store has to be ready in the morning for a big inspection. There is a huge party happening after work and they just might have to figure out their future. They all join forces to get all the work done which means facing end caps of Speed Stick and racing to get those carts collected. 

The Lane Call: A Night of Closing cast includes Alex Poe+ (Billy Bibby); Danny Mulae+ (Vince); Katy Campbell * (Becky); Allison Cain*** (Diana); Garrett Wiegel+ (Remi); Lizzy Mosher* (Lisa); Ryan Hake+^ (Todd the SMA Trainee); Ian Saderholm+ (Glynn Coppins/Bob the Pharmacist);  Abbi Bryson* (Gladys); Matt Chester+ (Paul); Timothy C. Amos+~  (Greg Gerstenberger/Customers); Theresa Liebart* (Val Tangora/Customers); Ryan Cason+ (Billy U/S); Frank Menolascino+ (Vince U/S); Haley Peters* (Becky U/S); Hanna Beth Mitchell* (Diana U/S); David Wiesenhahn+ (Remi U/S); Heather Bohan* (Lisa U/S); Austin Millard+ (Todd U/S); Eric Frederickson+~ (Paul/Greg U/S); and Sean Price+ (Glynn/Bob U/S) .

The Lane Call: A Night of Closing production team includes Len Foote (playwright); Scott OKen** (playwright and director); Jennifer Betancourt~ (assistant director); Lindsey Chidester (stage manager); Bradford Stevens~ (production manager); Evan Sposato (technical director); Rose Johnson (set design); Ellie Humphrys (light design); Sebby Woldt (sound design); Henry Bender (props design); CW Van Baale~ (master electrician); and Grant McCan (house manager).

Tickets for Lane Call: A Night of Closing are $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 312-275-5757 or by visiting Click Here

Photo Credit: Candice Lee Conner, Oomphotography

Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22
Ryan Hake and Lizzy Mosher

Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22
Theresa Liebart and Alex Poe

Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22
Abbi Bryson

Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22
Cast Members in Lane Call: A Night of Closing

Photos: First Look At LANE CALL: A NIGHT OF CLOSING At The Factory Theater Now Playing Through July 22
Alex Poe and Katy Campbell




Recommended For You