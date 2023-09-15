Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company

Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over female bodies that continues today.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 1 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 2 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 4 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s Jane: Abortion and the Underground, written by Paula Kamen and directed by Morgan Manasa, is now playing through October 15, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave.
 
"Jane" was the code name for an underground service in Chicago, run by a collective of housewives and students, that brought safe and affordable abortions to 11,000 women from 1969 to 1973. Based on interviews with the women who ran this legendary organization before Roe v. Wade, Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over their bodies that continues today.

Jane: Abortion and the Underground has been produced around the country by theater companies and colleges. In 2022, (HBO) MAX (previously HBO) premiered the documentary, “The Janes,” produced by the son of Jane member Judith Arcana, Daniel Arcana, to which playwright Kamen contributed a source, Crystal, from her play research. In the fall of 2019, a NYC off-Broadway celebrity reading of the play was held with Ana Gasteyer, Monique Coleman, Kathy Najimy, Cynthia Nixon and others.

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at Click Here or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

Photo Credit: Steven Townshend

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Caty Gordon

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Kristen Alesia

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Elizabeth MacDougald, Aleta Soron, Jillian Leff, Catarina Evans and Caty Gordon

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Kristen Alesia, Joel Thompson and Elizabeth MacDougald

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Jamie Redwood, Aleta Soron, Jennifer Mohr, Kristen Alesia, Elizabeth MacDougald and Caty Gordon

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Catarina Evans

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Aleta Soron

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Jillian Leff

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Elizabeth MacDougald

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Troy Schaeflein and Kristen Alesia

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Jamie Redwood, Catarina Evans, Meghan Tabor, Aleta Soron and Caty Gordon

Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company
Jennifer Mohr




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Charles Newell to Transition Out of His Role as Court Theatre Artistic Director in Summer Photo
Charles Newell to Transition Out of His Role as Court Theatre Artistic Director in Summer 2024

After a thirty-year tenure at Court Theatre, the professional theatre of the University of Chicago, Charles Newell has decided to transition out of his role as Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director in June 2024.

2
Tickets On Sale Now For DESTINOS Festival in Chicago Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For DESTINOS Festival in Chicago

Tickets are now on sale for Destinos, 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, Chicago’s annual citywide festival showcasing Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. Find out how to get tickets here!

3
Redtwist Theatre Launches Its Season Of Pride With WOLVES, A Gory, Gay Retelling Of Little Photo
Redtwist Theatre Launches Its Season Of Pride With WOLVES, A Gory, Gay Retelling Of Little Red Riding Hood

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre has announced the first production in its 2023 -  2024 Season of Pride at its home in Edgewater, Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. The 19th season begins with a gay reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood, Wolves, by Steve Yockey and directed by Artistic Director Dusty Brown, October 1 - November 5.

4
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts Photo
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present THE MINUTES by Tracy Letts

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood has revealed the cast and creative team for its autumn production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gary Thomas and the Tom Toms IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SINATRA, '54
Venus Cabaret Theater (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mimosas & Boy Bands Day Party - Includes 3 Hours of Mimosas
Tree House Chicago (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Innocence of Seduction
City Lit Theater (8/25-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt
Raue Center For The Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphony Ball: Muti & Kavakos
Chicago Symphony Center (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You