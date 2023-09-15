Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company

Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over female bodies that continues today.
POPULAR
The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at Click Here or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.
Photo Credit: Steven Townshend
Caty Gordon
Elizabeth MacDougald, Aleta Soron, Jillian Leff, Catarina Evans and Caty Gordon
Kristen Alesia, Joel Thompson and Elizabeth MacDougald
Jamie Redwood, Aleta Soron, Jennifer Mohr, Kristen Alesia, Elizabeth MacDougald and Caty Gordon
Catarina Evans
Aleta Soron
Troy Schaeflein and Kristen Alesia
Jamie Redwood, Catarina Evans, Meghan Tabor, Aleta Soron and Caty Gordon
Videos
|Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01) PHOTOS
|The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
|Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05) PHOTOS
|Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
|Gary Thomas and the Tom Toms IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR: SINATRA, '54
Venus Cabaret Theater (9/29-9/30)
|Mimosas & Boy Bands Day Party - Includes 3 Hours of Mimosas
Tree House Chicago (11/04-11/04)
|The Innocence of Seduction
City Lit Theater (8/25-10/08)
|A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
|An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt
Raue Center For The Arts (10/21-10/21)
|Symphony Ball: Muti & Kavakos
Chicago Symphony Center (9/23-9/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You