Photos: First Look At JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND At Idle Muse Theatre Company

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s Jane: Abortion and the Underground, written by Paula Kamen and directed by Morgan Manasa, is now playing through October 15, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave.





Jane: Abortion and the Underground has been produced around the country by theater companies and colleges. In 2022, "Jane" was the code name for an underground service in Chicago, run by a collective of housewives and students, that brought safe and affordable abortions to 11,000 women from 1969 to 1973. Based on interviews with the women who ran this legendary organization before Roe v. Wade, Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over their bodies that continues today. (HBO) MAX (previously HBO) premiered the documentary, "The Janes, " produced by the son of Jane member Judith Arcana, Daniel Arcana, to which playwright Kamen contributed a source, Crystal, from her play research. In the fall of 2019, a NYC off-Broadway celebrity reading of the play was held with Ana Gasteyer, Monique Coleman, Kathy Najimy, Cynthia Nixon and others.

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at Click Here or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.