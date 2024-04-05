Photos: First Look At DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL At First Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Stage has released first look photos of DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL, the final production in their 2023/24 mainstage season.

The play is based on the wildly popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Fox Films, with book by Kevin Del Aguila and music and lyrics by songwriting team Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler. The production will be directed by noted director/educator/performer Julie Woods-Robinson, with music direction by Milwaukee musician/composer Paula Foley Tillen and choreography by Wisconsin director, actor and First Stage alum Molly Rhode.

This entertaining and very funny musical takes us on a journey to an American middle school. Which to our protagonist, Greg, is the worst. He is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor Fregley, or, maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg . . . no way. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass, and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL runs April 6 – May 5, 2024 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes, which includes a brief intermission Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 5 –6, 7 – 9 and 10 – 12.