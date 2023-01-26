Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At CABARET At Porchlight Music Theatre, Now Extended Through March 5

Overseen by an ominous Emcee at the fabled Kit Kat Club, Cabaret is a cautionary tale that has renewed resonance in today’s political climate. 

Jan. 26, 2023  

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced, due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for three weeks of performances have been added to its presentation of the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. Cabaret is now extended through March 5.

Based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the novel "Goodbye to Berlin'' by Christopher Isherwood, Porchlight's production is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber (Porchlight's Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd), associate directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier (Porchlight's Spring Awakening, Sophisticated Ladies and In the Heights) and music directed by Linda Madonia (Porchlight's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum).

The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a weekday matinee Thursday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Post-Show Discussions are scheduled Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m and Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. and open caption performances Saturday Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday Feb. 4 at 3:30p.m. Tickets for Cabaret are now on sale starting at $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Bold and provocative, this winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, shines a spotlight on Berlin in the late 1920s and the colorful, gritty and hedonistic lives found there. Filled with iconic songs and electrifying dance, Cabaret tells the story of the American writer Clifford Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles on the eve of the Nazi party's rise to power. Overseen by an ominous Emcee at the fabled Kit Kat Club, Cabaret is a cautionary tale that has renewed resonance in today's political climate.

The cast for Cabaret, in alphabetical order, includes Neala Barron* (Fraulein "Fritzie" Kost); Frankie Leo Bennett+ (standby The Emcee and Max); Jordan Beyeler* (swing); Anna Brockman* (Lulu/ensemble); Morgan DiFonzo* (Texas/ensemble); Gilbert Domally+ (Clifford Bradshaw); Julia Fleckenstein* (Helga/ensemble); Tim Foszcz+ (Hermann/ensemble); Haley Gustafson*/^ (Frenchie/ensemble); Josiah Haugen+ (Ernst Ludwig); Natalie Henry* (Rosie/ensemble); Mark David Kaplan+ (Herr Schultz); Darren Patin= (Victor/ensemble); Shane Roberie+ (Max/ensemble); Mary Robin Roth* (Fräulein Schneider); Erica Stephan* (Sally Bowles); Cam Turner+ (swing/Dance Captain); Josh Walker+ (The Emcee); Shaun White+ (Bobby/ensemble) and Evan Wilhelm+(Hans/ensemble).

The Cabaret band includes Linda Madonia* (conductor/keyboard); Cara Strauss* (reeds); Alison Tatum* (violin); Greg Strauss+ (trumpet); Stephanie Lebens* (trombone); Jake Saleh+ (bass) and Justin Akira Kono+ (drums).

The Cabaret production team includes Michael Weber+ (director); Brenda Didier* (associate director/choreographer); Linda Madonia* (music director); Angela Weber Miller* (scenic design); Bill Morey+ (costume design); Patrick Chan+ (lighting design); Matthew R. Chase+ (sound design), Smooch Medina+ (projection design); Rowan Doe^ (properties design) Johnnie Schleyer+ (scenic supervisor); Jessie Howe* (scenic charge); Tina Stasny* (costume supervisor); Rachel West* (lighting supervisor); Emma Rosemary* and Jack Zanger+ (co-wardrobe supervisors) Payton Kaye+ (audio engineer and supervisor); David Sabbagh+ (audio assistant) Drew Donnelly+ (production stage manager); Nicol Couch*, Mia Maccarella*, and Spencer Fritz+ (assistant stage managers); Kathy Logelin* (dialect coach), Sheryl Williams* (intimacy/fight choreographer); Nate Cohen+ (dramaturg/cultural consultant); Majel Cuza* (production manager); Heather Gervasi* (production manager assistant); Jordan Zickmann= (production management intern) and Frankie Leo Bennett+ (producing artistic associate).

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Gilbert Domally

Erica Stephan and the cast of CABARET

Gilbert Domally and Erica Stephan

The Ensemble of CABARET

Mark David Kaplan and Mary Robin Roth

Mark David Kaplan and Mary Robin Roth

Josh Walker

Neala Barron and the cast of CABARET

Josh Walker and the cast of CABARET

Josh Walker and the cast of CABARET

Natalie Henry and Josh Walker

Erica Stephan

Gilbert Domally and Erica Stephan

Josiah Haugen and Gilbert Domally

Josh Walker




