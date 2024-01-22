Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre

Performances run January 21 – March 3, 2024.
POPULAR
A Red Orchid Theatre has released production photos for the Chicago Premiere of IN QUIETNESS by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Ensemble Member dado.
IN QUIETNESS runs January 21 – March 3, 2024 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. Tickets ($20-$45) are available by calling the theatre box office at (312) 943-8722 or visiting www.aredorchidtheatre.org.
A former consultant follows her born-again husband to a Southern Baptist seminary. There, she enrolls as a student at the Homemaking House, the nation’s premier training ground for future homemakers and a place where marital bliss means never having to say thank you for cleaning the toilet. IN QUIETNESS asks us all to consider how fidelity to self, family, community, and faith coexist as we work to manifest our futures.
The production features Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald (Terri) with Brittany Burch (Max), Alexandra Chopson (Beth), Joe Edward Metcalfe (Paul), and Adam Shalzi (Dusty). Understudies are Will Burden (U/S Paul), Jasper Johnson (U/S Dusty), Jin Park (U/S Beth), and Halie Robinson (U/S Max).
The creative team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin (scenic design), Kotryna Hilko (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Amina Gilbert (assistant lighting design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Rowan Doe (properties design), Christina Gorman (intimacy director), Tom Daniel (technical director), Hannah Bolstad (Master Electrician), Lauren Lassus (stage manager), Josh Fitch (assistant stage manager), Patrick Starner (production manager), and Brady Johnson (dramaturg).
Photo Credit: Evan Hanover
Brittany Burch, Joe Edward Metcalfe
Alexandra Chopson
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson
Joe Edward Metcalfe, Kirsten Fitzgerald
Alexandra Chopson, Brittany Burch, Joe Edward Metcalfe
Brittany Burch, Kirsten Fitzgerald
Kirsten Fitzgerald, Joe Edward Metcalfe, Brittany Burch
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson
Brittany Burch, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Alexandra Chopson
Videos
|Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
|Shakespeare's R & J
Shakespeare's R & J (2/22-3/24)
|Beauty and the Beast
Beverly Arts Center (1/19-4/26)
|The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
|Ride the Cyclone
Meiley-Swallow Hall (2/29-3/03)
|Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
|Drunk Shakespeare Chicago
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (5/02-4/30)
|Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
|Monday Night PlayGround -
PlayGround Chicago (2/05-2/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You