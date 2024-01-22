Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre

Performances run January 21 – March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

A Red Orchid Theatre  has released production photos for the Chicago Premiere of IN QUIETNESS by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Ensemble Member dado.

 IN QUIETNESS runs January 21 – March 3, 2024 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. Tickets ($20-$45) are available by calling the theatre box office at (312) 943-8722 or visiting www.aredorchidtheatre.org

A former consultant follows her born-again husband to a Southern Baptist seminary. There, she enrolls as a student at the Homemaking House, the nation’s premier training ground for future homemakers and a place where marital bliss means never having to say thank you for cleaning the toilet. IN QUIETNESS asks us all to consider how fidelity to self, family, community, and faith coexist as we work to manifest our futures.    

The production features Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald (Terri) with Brittany Burch (Max), Alexandra Chopson (Beth), Joe Edward Metcalfe (Paul), and Adam Shalzi (Dusty). Understudies are Will Burden (U/S Paul), Jasper Johnson (U/S Dusty), Jin Park (U/S Beth), and Halie Robinson (U/S Max). 

The creative team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin (scenic design), Kotryna Hilko (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Amina Gilbert (assistant lighting design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Rowan Doe (properties design), Christina Gorman (intimacy director), Tom Daniel (technical director), Hannah Bolstad (Master Electrician), Lauren Lassus (stage manager), Josh Fitch (assistant stage manager), Patrick Starner (production manager), and Brady Johnson (dramaturg). 

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Joe Edward Metcalfe

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Alexandra Chopson

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Joe Edward Metcalfe, Kirsten Fitzgerald

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Alexandra Chopson, Brittany Burch, Joe Edward Metcalfe

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Kirsten Fitzgerald

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Kirsten Fitzgerald, Joe Edward Metcalfe, Brittany Burch

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Alexandra Chopson

Photos: Firsst Look at IN QUIETNESS at A Red Orchid Theatre
Brittany Burch, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Alexandra Chopson




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Cast Set For Steel Beam Theatres LOVE LETTERS Fundraising Run in Chicago Photo
Cast Set For Steel Beam Theatre's LOVE LETTERS Fundraising Run in Chicago

Chicagoland's Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles, IL will be presenting a special limited engagement fundraiser of A.R. Gurney's romantic masterpiece LOVE LETTERS for six performances only: February 23, 24, 25 and March 1, 2, 3. Find out who is in the cast here!

2
Invictus Theatre Company Moves To Windy City Playhouse; 2024 Season Revealed Photo
Invictus Theatre Company Moves To Windy City Playhouse; 2024 Season Revealed

Invictus Theatre Company has announced a new home and a four-play season for 2024. Invictus will move to the Windy City Playhouse, the former producing company and venue that closed early last year. Learn more about the season here!

3
ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Skokie Theatre in February Photo
ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Skokie Theatre in February

MadKap Productions will present ON GOLDEN POND for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. Feb 2 - Feb 25, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Feb 21 at 1:30 pm.

4
Music Theater Works Announces The Cast And Creative Team For THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY Photo
Music Theater Works Announces The Cast And Creative Team For THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

BroadwayWorld announces the upcoming production of HAMILTON at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The show will feature an all-star cast and promises to be a must-see for theater lovers. Get all the details here.

More Hot Stories For You

Music Theater Works Announces The Cast And Creative Team For THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEEMusic Theater Works Announces The Cast And Creative Team For THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOESPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES
Photos: Ginger Minj Stars In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore, Now Playing At The Venus CabaretPhotos: Ginger Minj Stars In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore, Now Playing At The Venus Cabaret
THE MAGIC PARLOUR Extended at Goodman Theatre Through JuneTHE MAGIC PARLOUR Extended at Goodman Theatre Through June

Videos

Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Director Mike Donahue on HIGHWAY PATROL at Goodman Theatre
Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA Video
Meet The Cast Of Lyric Opera Of Chicago's CINDERELLA
Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon' Video
Watch Stephen Cole, Ward Roberts, and Peter Filichia Discuss 'Cole Porter as a Gay Icon'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
Shakespeare's R & J in Chicago Shakespeare's R & J
Shakespeare's R & J (2/22-3/24)
Beauty and the Beast in Chicago Beauty and the Beast
Beverly Arts Center (1/19-4/26)
The Exonerated in Chicago The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
Ride the Cyclone in Chicago Ride the Cyclone
Meiley-Swallow Hall (2/29-3/03)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Chicago Jesus Christ Superstar
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
Drunk Shakespeare Chicago in Chicago Drunk Shakespeare Chicago
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (5/02-4/30)
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
Monday Night PlayGround - in Chicago Monday Night PlayGround -
PlayGround Chicago (2/05-2/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You