Photo Flash: Vision Productions' Midwest Premiere of THE ART OF SISTERS

Vision Productions will present the limited engagement of the Midwest premiere of The Art of Sisters, adapted and directed by Vision Productions Artistic Director Miriam Canfield, March 4 - 7 in the library at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St. Opening/press night is Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $28 each and on sale at Visionproductions.org.

The Tudor Revival-style Mayslake Peabody Estate is the setting for this Midwest premiere of The Art of Sisters. The production centers around the lives and works of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë and highlights the faith and fortitude they displayed throughout their short, but, significant lives. Adapted by Canfield, The Art of the Sisters incorporates excerpts from some of the Brontës' most beloved novels, "Jane Eyre," "Wuthering Heights" and "The Tenant of Wildfell Hall" and includes sections of their diary entries, letters and poems. Pianist Nathan Ben-Yehuda accompanies the story with original music and other selections.

The Art of Sisters actors and creative team includes Grace Smith*, "Emily Brontë /Catherine Earnshaw;" Stephanie Neuerburg, "Anne Brontë/Nelly Dean/Mrs. Graham/Helen Burns;" Miriam Canfield*, "Charlotte Brontë/Jane Eyre" with Tom Paulsen, "Patrick Brontë;" Nate Smith, "Mr. Rochester;" Derek Fawcett, "Heathcliff and Death" and Liam Ouweleen, "Gilbert Markham /Understudy for Mr. Rochester" with Nathan Ben-Yehuda on piano and lighting design by Ricky Harbecke.

*Indicates a member of Actors Equity Association.

