Photo Flash: Raven Theatre Presents THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW

Raven Theatre is pleased to conclude its 2018-19 season with the Chicago premiere of Laura Eason's THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW, a poignant and potent portrait of those who can change with the times and those who get left behind. Directed by BJ Jones, THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW will play May 2 - June 16, 2019 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW features Christopher Acevedo, Dana Black, Henry Greenberg, Jeff Mills, Casey Morris and Lindsay Stock.

Chicago, 1992. The city and its culture are changing, but grungy old Hank's Bar isn't. The "soulless" noise of electronic music is on the rise. Hank, proprietor of a legendary rock club, must battle the rising tide of The Next Big Thing as it threatens to destroy his legacy and fracture his family.

Comments Artistic Director Cody Estle, "The Undeniable Sound of Right Now is a Chicago story - set in Chicago and written by fourth generation Chicagoan Laura Eason. The play is a somewhat poignant look at the fall of rock music and the rise of house music in the early 1990s. This is a topic Laura knows well, as she was the singer, songwriter and bass player for the Chicago power pop band Tart. I am pleased to present this play about the inevitable changes which come with the passage of time and the coming of age of a new generation."

The production team for THE UNDENIABLE SOUND OF RIGHT NOW includes: Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Izumi Inaba(costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design), Lacie Hexom (props design), Kanome Jones(casting director), Eli Newell (assistant director), Eric Backus (assistant sound designer), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Cole von Glahn (production manager), Bek Lambrecht (technical director), Wilhelm Peters (stage manager) and Sapier Weinglass (assistant stage manager).

