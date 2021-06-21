Photos: Porchlight NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1979 Now Available For Streaming

Porchlight Music Theatre announces streaming dates for its first live, in-person production of 2021, New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 , with host multi-award winner Alexis J Roston* and a slate of up and coming talents celebrating the 1979 Broadway season, directed by Brianna Borger* and music directed by Linda Madonia*.

The New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 performance was recorded in front of a live audience Saturday, June 12 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie's Out Back Summer Sessions. Host Alexis J Roston and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, take the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1979 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing-alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the 1979 Broadway shows Evita, Sweeney Todd, They're Playing Our Song and more.

The 1979 cast of New Faces includes Micah Beauvais+, Adia Bell*, Chloe Belongilot*, Wesly Anthony Clergé+, Haley Gustafson*^, Drew Mitchell+, Mia Nevarez*, Laura Quiñones*, Christopher Ratliff+ and Nathe Rowbotham^. The musicians performing with the New Faces include Linda Madonia* (music director, keyboards), MarcelReimão Bonfim+ (bass) and Justin Akira Kono+ (drums).

The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 includes: Brianna

Borger*(director); Linda Madonia* (music director and arrangements);

Alex Rhyan+ (director of production); Christopher Pazdernik= (producing associate and company manager); Orel Chollette+, (video director); Austin Crowly+, (director of photography); Alex Groesh+, (camera operator), Matt Chase+ (audio engineer), Catherine Allen*, (production assistant)North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (venue) and Michael Weber+ (artistic director).

New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 is available for streaming Friday, June 25 beginning at 12 p.m. CDT through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tickets are $25 - $50, with streaming available for 72 hours after purchase, and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.