Photos: Porchlight NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1979 Now Available For Streaming
The latest New Faces features songs from the 1979 Broadway shows Evita, Sweeney Todd, They're Playing Our Song and more.
Porchlight Music Theatre announces streaming dates for its first live, in-person production of 2021, New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, with host multi-award winner Alexis J Roston* and a slate of up and coming talents celebrating the 1979 Broadway season, directed by Brianna Borger* and music directed by Linda Madonia*.
The New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 performance was recorded in front of a live audience Saturday, June 12 at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie's Out Back Summer Sessions. Host Alexis J Roston and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, take the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1979 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing-alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the 1979 Broadway shows Evita, Sweeney Todd, They're Playing Our Song and more.
The 1979 cast of New Faces includes Micah Beauvais+, Adia Bell*, Chloe Belongilot*, Wesly Anthony Clergé+, Haley Gustafson*^, Drew Mitchell+, Mia Nevarez*, Laura Quiñones*, Christopher Ratliff+ and Nathe Rowbotham^. The musicians performing with the New Faces include Linda Madonia* (music director, keyboards), MarcelReimão Bonfim+ (bass) and Justin Akira Kono+ (drums).
The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 includes: Brianna
Borger*(director); Linda Madonia* (music director and arrangements);
Alex Rhyan+ (director of production); Christopher Pazdernik= (producing associate and company manager); Orel Chollette+, (video director); Austin Crowly+, (director of photography); Alex Groesh+, (camera operator), Matt Chase+ (audio engineer), Catherine Allen*, (production assistant)North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (venue) and Michael Weber+ (artistic director).
New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 is available for streaming Friday, June 25 beginning at 12 p.m. CDT through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tickets are $25 - $50, with streaming available for 72 hours after purchase, and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.
Photo Credit: Austin Packard
Adia Bell
Wesly Anthony Clergé and Haley Gustafson
Adia Bell, Chloe Belongilot, Christopher Ratliff, Laura Quiñones and Micah Beauvais