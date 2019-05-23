Photo Flash: Opening Night Of Porchlight Revisits MINNIE'S BOYS

Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce that its final production in the 2018 - 2019 "lost" musicals in staged concert series Porchlight Revisits Minnie's Boys will now include a special event with Minnie's Boys composer Larry Grossman, "A Conversation with Larry Grossman," Thursday, May 23 at 4:45 p.m. and feature a new song added to this Chicago premiere.

Porchlight Revisits Minnie's Boys, book by Groucho Marx's son Arthur Marx and Robert Fisher, music by Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady with direction and choreography by Christopher Pazdernik and musical direction by Christie Chiles Twille, is presented for three performances Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street. Each Porchlight Revisits production begins with the "Behind the Show Backstory" multimedia presentation, created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber, discussing that evening's production including the show's creative history, juicy backstage gossip and much more. Single tickets are $37 for the performance and "A Conversation with Larry Grossman" is free to the public. Both are available at porchlightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Revisits Minnie's Boys is a joyful and loving look at the young Marx Brothers as they chart their journey from vaudeville toward Hollywood and their invention of the greasepaint mustache, the honking horn and the tickling of the famous piano keys. Minnie's Boys also introduces audiences to Minnie, portrayed by Shelley Winters in the original 1970 Broadway production, the Marx Brothers' mother who was the driving force behind the boys' fight for fame.

Grossman, who will be present at the Minnie's Boys rehearsal, has given the rights for Porchlight to add an Act 2 opening number that was not included in the original Broadway production, "Hello, Big Time!" Additionally, Grossman will be the guest at an added special event, Thursday, May 23 at 4:45 p.m., "A Conversation with Larry Grossman" at the Ruth Page Center. Artistic Director Michael Weber and Grossman will take the audience behind the scenes and highlight the creation of Minnie's Boys, discuss Grossman's experiences working with some of Broadway and Hollywood's top talents and Liz Pazik and Mark Kaplan from Chicago's Minnie's Boys cast performing material cut from the original Broadway production. Weber commented, "It is always our honor at Porchlight to collaborate with the original creators of these distinguished works of American music theatre art. With Larry having worked alongside major talents including Hal Prince, Comden and Green, Shelley Winters, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, Ben Vereen and others, we could not be more excited to engage this veteran Broadway composer in conversation with our Porchlight audiences and get a glimpse into his remarkable career." Admission for the SPECIAL EVENT is free and reservations are required.

The cast of Porchlight Revisits Minnie's Boys includes: Liz Pazik*, "Minnie;" Mark David Kaplan*, "Frenchie;" Justin Brill*, "Uncle Al;" Sean Blake*, "Maxie/Sandow;" Andrew Lund, "Adolph 'Harpo' Marx;" J Vance, "Herbie 'Zeppo' Marx;" Nik Kmiecik, "Leonard 'Chico' Marx;" Kirk Osgood, "Julie 'Groucho' Marx;" Maxton Smith, "Milton 'Gummo' Marx;" Bill Chamberlain, "E.F. Albee;" Jared David Michael Grant, "Hochmeister;" Melanie Loren, "Mrs. Krupnick/Murdock" and Cynthia Faye Carter, "Mrs. Flanagan/ Mrs. McNish."

The production team includes: Christopher Pazdernik, director/choreographer; Christie Chiles Twille, music director; Justin Brill, assistant director; Samantha Treible, wardrobe supervisor; Jaime Davis, sound designer/board operator and Bill Walters*, stage manager; Sean Michael Mohler, assistant stage manager; Kotryna Hilko, costume designer and Rachel West, lighting designer.

*denotes a member for AEA.

