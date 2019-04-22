Photo Flash: Inside Broken Nose Theatre's LANGUAGE ROOMS

Broken Nose Theatre is pleased to continue its seventh season with the Midwest premiere of Yussef El Guindi's dark comedy LANGUAGE ROOMS, directed by Kaiser Zaki Ahmed, playing April 19 - May 18, 2019 at BNT's resident home,The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.brokennosetheatre.com. Tickets for all Broken Nose Theatre productions are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis, allowing patrons to set their own price and ensuring theatre remains economically accessible for all audiences. The press opening is Monday, April 22 at 7:30 pm.

LANGUAGE ROOMS features Bassam Abdelfattah, Salar Ardebili, Bilal Dardai and Bradford Stevens.

Ahmed loves America, and he's proud to prove his patriotism whenever possible. He pays his taxes, he dresses for success at the office, and he's made a point to be the best interrogator at this particular government detainment facility. So when a rumor swirls around the water cooler calling his loyalty into question, he works to do whatever's necessary to maintain his reputation as one of "the good ones." But when you're an immigrant, can you ever truly be at home in a country always ready to view you as an enemy? Part The Office, part 1984, LANGUAGE ROOMS examines the paranoia polluting our political climate.

Comments Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis, "We at Broken Nose are consistently looking for plays that center around characters, or are set in worlds, that rarely have the opportunity to make it onstage, and Yussef's play is no different. Language Rooms is a dark comedy about state-sanctioned torture, a hilarious and horrifying balancing act in which the belly laughs are immediately followed by gut punches. After admiring the work he's done at his home company of Jackalope Theatre for years, we're thrilled to be working with director Kaiser Zaki Ahmed for the first time. We cannot wait for Chicago audiences to see what this cast and production team have in store."

* Denotes BNT company member ^ Denotes BNT artistic associate

Photo Credit: Austin D. Oie





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You