Photo Flash: Griffin Theatre Company Presents MLIMA'S TALE

Griffin Theatre Company is pleased to launch its 32nd season with the Midwest premiere of Lynn Nottage's drama Mlima's Tale directed by Jerrell L. Henderson, playing February 15 - March 21, 2020 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 20 at www.griffintheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Sunday, February 23 at 7 pm.

Mlima's Tale features Ben Chang, David Goodloe, Sarah Lo, Lewon Johns, Collin McShane, Chris Pow and Michael Turrentine.

Taking us on a journey from the heart of Africa and around the world, Mlima's Tale is the story of Mlima, a magnificent elephant trapped in the clandestine international ivory market. Following a trail of greed and desire as old as trade itself, Mlima leads us through memory and fear, history and tradition, want and need, and reveals the surprising and complicated deals that connect us all. Nottage, who won the Pultizer Prize for her plays Ruined and Sweat, brings us a powerful story that makes us question whether unconditional virtue is nonexistent within the international system of economic power, culture and politics.

The production team includes Joy Ahn (scenic design), Caitlin McLeod (costume design), Jared Gooding (lighting design), L.J. Luthinger (sound design), Rachel Lambert (props design), Jacinda Ratcliffe (movement design), Lewon Johns (violence and intimacy choreographer), Ahmed Al-Hassan and Ryonn Gloster (assistant directors), Catherine Miller (casting director), Jonathan Mayo (production manager), Brian Sprague (technical director), Hara Kumaran (lighting assistant, master electrician), Sophie Blood (scenic painter) and Sara Beaman (stage manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You