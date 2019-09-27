Photo Flash: First Look at Teatro Vista's HOPE

Teatro Vista opens its 2019-20 season with a grand exploration of Mexican American life in the '60s with the Midwest premiere of Hope: Part II of A Mexican Trilogy by Evelina Fernández.

Hope follows the voyage of the Morales family through the turbulent, transformational '60s, a time marked by a young new president, the dawn of the sexual revolution and the rock 'n' roll explosion. Filled with nostalgic ballads, fantasy sequences and strong doses of humor, Hope pops with keen visuals and poignant storytelling as it offers a glimpse into the life of a Mexican American family in '60s America.

Hope will be co-directed by Teatro Vista artistic director Ricardo Gutiérrezand ensemble member Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

The cast features Teatro Vista ensemble members Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Elena, replacing the previously announced Michelle Jasso), Eddie Martinez(Charlie), Ayssette Muñoz (Gina) and Tommy Rivera-Vega (Rudy), withJanyce Caraballo (Betty), Andrea Canizares-Fernandez (Mari), Nick Mayes (Johnny) Victor Maraña (Enrique) and Joaquin Rodarte (Bobby).

Designers are Jose Manuel Diaz (set), Sanja Manakowski (costumes) andJoe Burke (lighting and video design). Stage manager is Alden Vasquez.Sylvia Hevia is Managing Director.

Performances are September 21-October 27, 2019 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wicker Park. Performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. There is an added preview Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, $25-$35, go on sale August 5. Visit thedentheatre.com or call The Den Theatre box office, (773) 697-3830, for tickets and information. Discounts are available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more.

