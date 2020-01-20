Photo Flash: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's SHEEPDOG

Shattered Globe Theatre is pleased to continue its 2019-20 Season with the Chicago premiere of Kevin Artigue's SHEEPDOG, a love story that investigates the blurred lines between duty and passion in the face of police brutality, directed by Wardell Julius Clark. SHEEPDOG will play January 16 - February 29, 2020 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, January 19 at 3 pm.

The cast includes Leslie Ann Sheppard and SGT Ensemble Member Drew Schad*.

Amina and Ryan are both officers on the Cleveland police force. Amina is black, Ryan is white, and they are falling deeply and passionately in love. When an officer-involved shooting roils the department, the cracks in their relationship widen into confusion and self-doubt. At breakneck speed, Amina's dogged pursuit of the truth may exact a devastating toll on their relationship. Sheepdog is both a riveting mystery and a love story with high stakes and no easy answers. It fearlessly examines police violence, interracial love and class in the 21st century.

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki+ (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+ (sound design), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props design), Smooch Medina (projection design), Jyreika Guest (intimacy choreographer), Am'Ber Montgomery (associate director), Deanna Reed-Foster* (assistant director, dramaturg), Tina M. Jach (stage manager) and Ayanna Wimberley+ (assistant stage manager).





