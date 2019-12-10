Photo Flash: First Look At THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD At Blank Theatre Company

Blank Theatre Company's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood opens tonight: Tuesday, December 10th at the Edge Theatre in Chicago.

The cast includes Blank's Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart (The Chairman), Maisie Rose (Edwin Drood), Chase Heinemann (John Jasper), Phoebe Moore (Rosa Bud), Katherine Dalin (Princess Puffer), Simran Bal (Helena Landless), Nathan Karnik (Neville Landless), Bob Sanders (Reverend Crisparkle), Brian Warner (Bazzard), Blank Company Member Aaron Mann (Durdles), and Bryce Ancil (Deputy). Alexandra Alontaga, Grace Bobber and Sophie Vitello round out the ensemble. Deric Anthony Gochenauer, Brian Pember and Aurora Penepacker understudy externally.

Co-artistic director Danny Kapinos directs the production following up last season's sold out inaugural production Spring Awakening. Aaron Kaplan music directs, and choreography is by Blank company member Britta Lynn Schlicht. The production team includes Liza Alrutz (Stage Manager), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design) Jason Fleece (Dialect Coach), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Design), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreographer) and Sophie Vitello (Dramaturg).

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD adapts Charles Dickens' unfinished murder-mystery novel as a comedy in the music hall tradition. As Dickens died before finishing the novel, the cast will perform the ending voted on by the audience each night.

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD runs December 10th-29th at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL 60640, in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets range between $15-25. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.



Maisie Rose as Edwin Drood

Chase Heinemann as John Jasper

Phoebe Moore as Rosa Bud

Edwin Drood (Maisie Rose) and John Jasper (Chase Heinemann) celebrate their friendship in ?Two Kinsmen?

John Jasper (Chase Heinemann) and The Chairman (Dustin Rothbart) warn the audience of jumping to conclusions in ?Don?t Quit While You?re Ahead?.

Edwin Drood (Maisie Rose) and Rosa Bud (Phoebe Moore) lament their relationship in ?Perfect Strangers?

Durdles (Aaron Mann) and Deputy (Bryce Ancil) cause trouble for The Chairman (Dustin Rothbart)

The Chairman (Dustin Rothbart) and Miss Throttle (Alexandra Alontaga) observe the voting.

John Jasper (Chase Heinemann) looks on as Ensemble members Sophie Vitello and Grace Bobber bring his opioid vision to life.

Bazzard (Brian Warner) finally gets his chance in the spotlight

Bob Sanders as The Reverend Crisparkle

Bazzard (Brian Warner), Helena Landless (Simran Bal) and Neville Landless (Nathan Karnik) are all prime candidates for the role of detective Dick Datchery.

The Princess Puffer (Katherine Dalin) and Dick Datchery (Maisie Rose) settle up the score.

Ensemble member Grace Bobber and John Jasper (Chase Heinemann) lead the cast in ?Don?t Quit While You?re Ahead?

Neville Landless (Nathan Karnik), Durdles (Aaron Mann), Rosa Bud (Phoebe Moore), Bazzard (Brian Warner) and John Jasper (Chase Heinemann) make their case for being voted the murderer





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You