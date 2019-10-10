Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
Forget about your troubles and the uncomfortable political reality right outside your door with a drink or 12 at the Kit Kat Klub, as Cowardly Scarecrow Theatre Company presents "Cabaret" through Oct. 25.
The veteran Chicago theater company is staging "Cabaret" in Chief O'Neill's Pub's Attic Bar, transforming the pub into a club in 1930s Berlin.
Cabaret tells the story of the young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Featuring an award winning score by John Kander and Fred Ebb including such songs as "Willkommen", "Mein Herr", "Maybe This Time" and "I Don't Care Much".
With the Nazis rise to power as a backdrop to this love story, Audience members will see parallels between the actions taking place in Cabaret during Hitler's rise to power and some of what is happening in the political landscape of America today.
Join Cowardly Scarecrow this October at Chief ONeill's Pub (3471 N Elston, Chicago, IL 60618) for this disturbing look into our past and our present.
More information about this immersive show is available at cowardlyscarecrow.com
Photo Credit: Maria Burnham
From left: Britain Gebhardt (Rosie) and Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
From left: Britain Gebhardt, Caitlin Jackson and Sydney Genco
Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)
From left: Mandy Whitenack (Fraulein Schneider) and Anthony Whitaker (Herr Schultz)
Sydney Genco with Josh Kemper and Christopher Young
Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Brittny Congleton, Maiko Terazawa, Britain Gebhardt, Josh Kemper and Christopher Young
From left: Mandy Whitenack (Fraulein Schneider), Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles) and Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)
Brittny Congleton, Sydney Genco, Britain Gebhardt and Maiko Terazawa
Josh Kemper (center) with Scott Sawa, Christopher Young, Kirk Jackson and Aaron Sarkan
From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowels) and Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
From left: Josh Kemper (Bobby), Kevin Webb (The Emcee) and Britain Gebhardt (Rosie)
From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles) and Britain Gebhardt (Rosie)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)