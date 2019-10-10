Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET

Forget about your troubles and the uncomfortable political reality right outside your door with a drink or 12 at the Kit Kat Klub, as Cowardly Scarecrow Theatre Company presents "Cabaret" through Oct. 25.

The veteran Chicago theater company is staging "Cabaret" in Chief O'Neill's Pub's Attic Bar, transforming the pub into a club in 1930s Berlin.

Cabaret tells the story of the young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Featuring an award winning score by John Kander and Fred Ebb including such songs as "Willkommen", "Mein Herr", "Maybe This Time" and "I Don't Care Much".

With the Nazis rise to power as a backdrop to this love story, Audience members will see parallels between the actions taking place in Cabaret during Hitler's rise to power and some of what is happening in the political landscape of America today.

Join Cowardly Scarecrow this October at Chief ONeill's Pub (3471 N Elston, Chicago, IL 60618) for this disturbing look into our past and our present.

More information about this immersive show is available at cowardlyscarecrow.com

Photo Credit: Maria Burnham

From left: Britain Gebhardt (Rosie) and Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles)

From left: Britain Gebhardt (Rosie) and Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles)
From left: Britain Gebhardt (Rosie) and Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles)

Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)

Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)

From left: Britain Gebhardt, Caitlin Jackson and Sydney Genco
From left: Britain Gebhardt, Caitlin Jackson and Sydney Genco

Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)
Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)

Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
From left: Mandy Whitenack (Fraulein Schneider) and Anthony Whitaker (Herr Schultz)

Sydney Genco with Josh Kemper and Christopher Young
Sydney Genco with Josh Kemper and Christopher Young

Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)
Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)

Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)

Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
Brittny Congleton, Maiko Terazawa, Britain Gebhardt, Josh Kemper and Christopher Young

Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
From left: Mandy Whitenack (Fraulein Schneider), Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles) and Scott Sawa (Cliff Bradshaw)

Brittny Congleton, Sydney Genco, Britain Gebhardt and Maiko Terazawa
Brittny Congleton, Sydney Genco, Britain Gebhardt and Maiko Terazawa

Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
Josh Kemper (center) with Scott Sawa, Christopher Young, Kirk Jackson and Aaron Sarkan

From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowels) and Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowels) and Kevin Webb (The Emcee)

Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET
From left: Josh Kemper (Bobby), Kevin Webb (The Emcee) and Britain Gebhardt (Rosie)

From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles) and Britain Gebhardt (Rosie)
From left: Caitlin Jackson (Sally Bowles) and Britain Gebhardt (Rosie)

Kevin Webb (The Emcee)
Kevin Webb (The Emcee)



