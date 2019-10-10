Photo Flash: First Look At Cowardly Scarecrow's CABARET

Forget about your troubles and the uncomfortable political reality right outside your door with a drink or 12 at the Kit Kat Klub, as Cowardly Scarecrow Theatre Company presents "Cabaret" through Oct. 25.

The veteran Chicago theater company is staging "Cabaret" in Chief O'Neill's Pub's Attic Bar, transforming the pub into a club in 1930s Berlin.

Cabaret tells the story of the young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Featuring an award winning score by John Kander and Fred Ebb including such songs as "Willkommen", "Mein Herr", "Maybe This Time" and "I Don't Care Much".

With the Nazis rise to power as a backdrop to this love story, Audience members will see parallels between the actions taking place in Cabaret during Hitler's rise to power and some of what is happening in the political landscape of America today.

Join Cowardly Scarecrow this October at Chief ONeill's Pub (3471 N Elston, Chicago, IL 60618) for this disturbing look into our past and our present.

More information about this immersive show is available at cowardlyscarecrow.com

Photo Credit: Maria Burnham





