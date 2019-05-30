Photo Flash: Barrel of Monkeys' THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA Tours Chicago Neighborhoods This Summer

Barrel of Monkeys is bringing its much-lauded sketch show THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA to audiences across the city this summer for a series of free performances through the Chicago Park District's Night Out In The Parks initiative.

The stories featured in THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA are written by Chicago elementary school students, adapted for the stage and performed by Barrel of Monkeys company members and directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd. No reservations necessary. For additional information, visit www.barrelofmonkeys.org.

Now in its eighteenth year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during Barrel of Monkeys' creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. BOM's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover/Beth Bullock Photography





