Photos: Actors Training Center Premieres Its Virtual Fundraiser

Actors Training Center's (ATC) annual fundraiser, The Show Goes On, premieres this Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. CDT via the Swell Fundraising site. The Show Goes On is emceed by the Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning star of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan and features greetings and performances from celebrities and former ATC students from the worlds of television, Broadway and film and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for amazing prizes. Streaming is FREE with more information and raffle and donation links are available at ActorsTrainingCenter.org.

The Show Goes On is an hour-long program with Brosnahan and an incredible line up of celebrities offering their greetings and best wishes as ATC launches into its 15th year including Tony and Tess Goldwyn ("Scandal" and his daughter, a former ATC student), Mary Hollis Inboden (former ATC instructor and co-starring with Anna Murphy (Schitt's Creek) in a new AMC comedy "Kevin Can F*ck Himself," premiering summer 2021), Phillipa Soo (former ATC student and original Broadway "Eliza Hamilton" in Hamilton) and Jason Ralph (Syfy's "The Magicians").

More than 20 ATC students will also perform during the virtual fundraiser joining previously announced performers Jos N. Banks (former ATC student and Kinky Boots, International and National Tours as "Lola"), Nick Blaemire (Broadway'sGlory Days, singer/songwriter), Justin Jesso (former student of Carole Dibo, singer and songwriter) and performing together Carson Rammelt (former ATC student, singer/songwriter) and Sabrina Fosse (former ATC student, actor/dancer/singer).*

In addition to the greetings and performances, ATC has three raffle prizes available including two "Actor's Dream" raffle packages, each valued at more than $1250, and perfect for young actors or an ideal gift for those who support them and a Chef's Package, with acclaimed chef Aram Reed, each ticket is available for $50 per ticket or three for $125.