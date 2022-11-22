Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The festival runs Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Nov. 22, 2022  
Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Pegasus Theatre Chicago is proud to announce the authors and plays being presented at the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.

The preview performance is Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and an Opening Ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $30 and go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information are available at PegasusTheatreChicago.org and by phone at 773.878.8864. Educators may schedule school group matinees via ypf@pegasustheatrechicago.org.

The Young Playwrights Festival, the oldest such festival in the United States, has for 36 years, engaged and inspired high school students across Chicago by teaching them to craft one-act plays. Under the auspices of Pegasus Theatre Chicago, the winning teen playwrights' productions are work-shopped and staged by industry professionals. The competition typically receives more than 300 submissions annually. The 2023 winning selections are:

The 36th Young Playwrights Festival includes:

Dead Boy Walking by Elliott Valadez

(Whitney Young Magnet HS, teacher: Elizabeth Danesh)

Directed by Enrico Spada

Victor, an isolated teen, is desperate to escape his own loneliness. He thinks he's found a friend in Millie, the ghost of a 19th-century girl, but when someone new wanders into his life, he begins to question Millie's motives and his own sanity.

Terms and Conditions by Lucas Bigos

(Lane Tech College Prep, teacher: Kirsten Hanson)

Directed by Ilesa Duncan

It is 2086 in a suburb near the city of Chicago. Leonard does not trust technology, but decides to begin using an Artificial Intelligence app developed by his good friend Jeffrey. He soon realizes technology is increasingly taking over his life.

Another Star in the Sky by Jonathan Soco

(Lane Tech College Prep, teacher: Julie Allen)

Directed by Jason A. Fleece

Elise and Marcus are the last two scientists on the command center of a space station orbiting the earth. An alien invasion has destroyed Earth and is heading to the space station. Will the scientists succeed in warding off the aliens?




Water Gap Orchestra to Make Morris Museum Debut in December Photo
Water Gap Orchestra to Make Morris Museum Debut in December
 Making their debut at the Morris Museum, the Water Gap Orchestra will play Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite on Sunday, December 11 at 3:00 PM. The concert will also feature the new Grinch Suite, written by WGJO director, Matt Vashlishan.
BALD SISTERS & More Lead Chicagos Holiday Top Picks Photo
BALD SISTERS & More Lead Chicago's Holiday Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top Holiday picks for the 2022 holiday season!
Season of Concern to Host CLUEBARET! Benefit in December Photo
Season of Concern to Host CLUEBARET! Benefit in December
Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, will present a one-night-only benefit - CLUEBARET!, a holiday cabaret featuring the cast of Mercury Theater Chicago’s CLUE.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Little Theatre On The Squares A Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Little Theatre On The Square's ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Pegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights FestivalPegasus Theatre Chicago Presents the Return of the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival
November 22, 2022

Pegasus Theatre Chicago is proud to announce the authors and plays being presented at the 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen.
EDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse ExhibitionEDigital.art, Pinta, and The Museum District of Decentraland Present Metaverse Exhibition
November 22, 2022

Three leaders across the art world and web3 are partnering during Miami Art Week to present the first ever metaverse exhibition by a major art fair. The leading Latin American art fair Pinta Miami, the Museum District of Decentraland, and eDigital.ART responsible for presenting a new digital collectible initiative from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection, have created a groundbreaking exhibition, which celebrates Latin American artists and crosses physical and virtual worlds.
Water Gap Orchestra to Make Morris Museum Debut in DecemberWater Gap Orchestra to Make Morris Museum Debut in December
November 21, 2022

 Making their debut at the Morris Museum, the Water Gap Orchestra will play Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker Suite on Sunday, December 11 at 3:00 PM. The concert will also feature the new Grinch Suite, written by WGJO director, Matt Vashlishan.
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National TourCast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Season of Concern to Host CLUEBARET! Benefit in DecemberSeason of Concern to Host CLUEBARET! Benefit in December
November 21, 2022

Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, will present a one-night-only benefit - CLUEBARET!, a holiday cabaret featuring the cast of Mercury Theater Chicago’s CLUE.