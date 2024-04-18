Paul Scheer, Pat Regan, Jóse Rafael Guzmán Come To The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by Paul Scheer, Pat Regan, and Jóse Rafael Guzmán coming to The Heath Mainstage in May, June, and August respectively, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Paul Scheer Book Release Party with Adam Pally

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $32 - $53

JOYFUL RECOLLECTIONS OF TRAUMA By Paul Scheer

“Over the course of the past decade, some anecdotes about my childhood have come out in articles, podcasts, and talk shows, and the response frequently is ‘You should write a book.’ But I’ve always hesitated, because I knew that if I was going to, I’d need to tell the full story—something I wasn’t sure I was ready for. You want a funny anecdote, you got it. But really exposing the truth behind those anecdotes is something I’m anxious about doing. These are stories that only a handful of people actually know So for the first time. I think some of them might surprise you as much as they surprised me.”

– excerpt from Joyful Recollections of Trauma

Award-winning actor, podcaster, and comedian Paul Scheer has entertained countless fans and podcast listeners with stories about the odd, wild, and absurd details of his life. Yet these tales have pointed to deeper, more difficult truths that the actor and comedian has kept to himself. Now, he is finally ready to share those truths for the first time—but, of course, with a healthy dose of humor.

Blending the confident, affable voice that has won him a dedicated following with a refreshing level of candor, JOYFUL RECOLLECTIONS OF TRAUMA (on sale May 21, 2024; $29.99; HarperOne) chronicles Paul’s often shocking, admittedly tumultuous childhood and how the experiences of his youth have reverberated throughout his life. In his comedy, Paul has always been unafraid to “go there,” to play naïve, cringeworthy characters, imbuing them with disarming charm and humanity. That daring openness is on display in the pages of this memoir, but in true Paul fashion, it is also surprising, eye-opening, and side-splitting.

In this madcap journey through the inner working of his mind and creative process, Paul Scheer demonstrates once again that the truth is often stranger—and funnier—than fiction. Joyful Recollections of Trauma offers a unique perspective on universal themes: growing up, working through a challenging childhood, staying true to yourself, and finding success, fulfillment, and happiness in often strange and difficult circumstances. Throughout, Paul shares both the hard-fought lessons and the laughter that can be found in the darkest parts of life, and reminds us that what matters is not what you’ve been through but who you are becoming.

Paul Scheer is a Screen Actors’ Guild Award-winning comedian, actor, filmmaker, and podcaster known for his roles in The League, Black Monday, Fresh off the Boat, 30 Rock, and Veep. He also co-created and starred in Human Giant and NTSF:SD:SUV. He writes comics for Marvel and DC and can be heard on Big City Greens & Star Trek: Lower Decks. He hosts the popular and multi award winning podcasts How Did This Get Made? and Unspooled. He can next be seen in the upcoming Knuckles, mini series event on Paramount+ (April 26th). He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two sons.

TikTok: @paulscheer (126k)

Instagram: @paulscheer (305k)

Twitter/X: @paulscheer (768.4k)

JOYFUL RECOLLECTIONS OF TRAUMA by Paul Scheer

HarperOne | May 21, 2024 |$29.99

ISBN: 9780063293717 | Audio ISBN: 9780063293748

HarperCollins’s HarperOne imprint is committed to publishing the most important books across the full spectrum of religion, spirituality, health, personal growth, social change, relationships, and creativity, adding to the wealth of the world’s wisdom by stirring the waters of reflection on the primary questions of life and inspiring readers to make change, both inside and out.

Pat Regan

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Pat Regan is a stand-up comedian and writer based in New York City, of all places. Pat has performed at venues and festivals across the US, and Europe. Pat has been featured in publications such as NEW YORK TIMES, THE NEW YORKER, OUT, VF, VARIETY, VULTURE, and PAPER MAGAZINE, to name a few. He was named one of Vulture’s 2022 Comics to know, and his fan- favorite podcast, “SEEK TREATMENT” has topped their list of best podcasts on more than one occasion. Pat is in his third season writing for the Emmy award winning HBO Max series, HACKS, and has several TV and feature projects in development. Pat agrees it’s gauche to include social handles in bio, and links in bios on social, but that’s the way it goes in this town - Twitter: @poregan / Instagram: @patreegs

Jóse Rafael Guzmán’s CANDELA Live! (performed in Spanish)

Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Recognized for his acidic and foul-mouthed humor, has several milestones in his life that he has brought to the stage, including his experience of being detained in Texas, and spending a couple months in a detention center. In his return to US stages with his show CANDELA, Guzmán shares his most recent trip to Africa, what it’s like to be a father of three dogs, and how to view life without too many complications. He has been establishing himself as one of the leading figures in Hispanic comedy.

Guzmán recently launched an original Spotify podcast in both English and Spanish, La carcel no da risa (Jail Is No Joke), which quickly climbed the charts as one of the most listened-to podcasts worldwide. He has also been making his mark in the podcast world with his personal show, El humano es un animal, with more than 100,000 subscribers who are captivated by the comedy he delivers.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, he graduated as a dentist. Although he pursued that career for a few years, soon after, he decided to dedicate himself 100% to his great passion: comedy. He has since participated in several films, radio programs, and documentaries, such as Caminantes (2019) and Guinea Bissau (2023). He also has a successful YouTube channel.