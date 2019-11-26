Pat McGee Band And Josh Kelley At City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces 25-year-old rock group Pat McGee Band and chart-topping singer-songwriter Josh Kelley. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, November 29 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Saturday, January 25

$22/$25/$28/$32

The Pat McGee Band is commonly referred to as a band of journeyman musicians. In the 25 years since their initial formation, they've acquired a fanatical following and sold over 100,000 copies of their first three albums, causing Warner Bros. Records (now Warner Records) to take notice and sign the group to an exclusive contract at the end of the '90s. The band's dedication to working the road was so steadfast that at one point in their ten-year touring stint, they played a remarkable 98 concerts in 103 days. They shared stages with The Who, The Allman Brothers, James Taylor, and many more, and also achieved the ultimate honors -- performing for President Bill Clinton, touring with the USO and sharing their songs on-board the USS Eisenhower with 5,000 servicemen and servicewomen serving a tour of duty in the Arabian Sea. Now, with a new album on the horizon, their first quarter-century is only the beginning of their continuing career.

Wednesday, April 29

$15/$18/$22/$25

Josh Kelley launched his career in 2001 out of his college dorm room which propelled him into the industry with his hit song "Amazing." It was the most played song of the year on pop radio and topped the charts at number 5. Since then, Kelley has toured with some of music's biggest names including Taylor Swift, Dave Matthews Band, and Lady Antebellum. Josh has been in his studio for the past two years developing new music and his new record, set to release June 2020. His 2020 plans also include a U.S. Spring tour to be followed by a three-week European tour in the fall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 29 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.

Pat McGee Band and Josh Kelley join a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery Chicago, including previously announced headliners and supporting acts: Digable Planets with DJ Mark 'Flava' Fuller (Nov. 26-27, 7 & 9:30p); Dwele (Nov. 29, 7 & 10p); BoDeans (Nov. 29, 7p; Nov. 30, 7 & 10p; Dec. 1, 7p); In L-O-V-E with Nat King Cole (Dec. 2; 7:30p); Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin (Dec. 3); Jane Monheit (Dec. 4); Chanté Moore (Dec. 7, 7 & 10p); Los Lobos (Dec. 8-10); Dan Rodriguez (Dec. 11); Kevin Ross (Dec. 12); Rodriguez (Dec. 13); Jane Lynch (Dec. 15, 5 & 8p); Jump, Little Children with Hula Hi-Fi (Dec. 16); Jake Clemons (Dec. 17); Stephen Kellogg with Tony Lucca (Dec. 18); Musiq Soulchild (Dec. 19-20, 7 & 10p); Levi Kreis (Dec. 21; 12p); Michael McDermott (Dec. 21-23); Chicago Philharmonic Fall Series (Dec. 22; 12p); Christmas for the Jews (Dec. 25); Shemekia Copeland with Kevin Burt (Dec. 26-27); Freddie Jackson (Dec. 28); Avery*Sunshine (Dec. 30, 8p; Dec. 31, 7:30p & 11p; Jan. 1, 5p); Syleena Johnson (Jan. 1, 7 & 10p); Peter Asher (Jan. 3); SPAGA (Jan. 4, 2p); The Claudettes with Nora O'Connor (Jan. 4); Miki Howard (Jan. 8 & 15); Jon B. (Jan. 5, 5 & 8p); Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigal 9 (Jan. 9); Sons of the Never Wrong with Katie Dahl (Jan. 12, 7p); The Men of Mister Kelly's (Jan. 13, 7:30p); David Broza & Friends (Jan. 14); Glen Phillips & Chris Barron (Jan. 16); Yuna (Jan. 17; Jan. 18, 7 & 10p); (Sawyer Fredericks (Jan. 19, 7p); Meli'sa Morgan (Jan. 20, 7p); Indie Soul Journeys Event with Sy Smith (Jan. 28); Midge Ure (Jan. 29); Phillip Phillips (Jan. 30); Elle Varner (Feb 1, 7 & 10p); Storm Large (Feb 5); Kindred the Family Soul (Feb. 7, 7p; Feb. 8, 7 & 10p); The Manhattan Transfer (Feb. 9, 5 & 8p); Miki Howard (Feb. 11 & 15); Patrizio Buanne (Feb. 12); Donavon Frankenreiter featuring Christina Holmes (Feb. 17); Andrea Gibson (Feb. 23-24); Fatoumata Diawara (Feb. 25); Freddy Jones Band with Brett Wiscons (Feb. 27); Drew Emmitt & Vince Herman (Feb 29, 7 & 10p); Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues feat. Ernie Watts & Goran Ivanovic (Mar. 1); Cyrille Aimée (Mar. 3); Cowboy Junkies (Mar. 5 & 6); We Banjo 3 (Mar. 8, 5 & 8p); Squirrel Nut Zippers (Mar. 13, 7 & 10p); Sinead O'Connor (Mar. 14-16); and The SteelDrivers (Apr. 2); and Alan Doyle with Chris Trapper (May 15).

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless-steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.





