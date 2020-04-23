Paramount Theatre to Present Fourth CONNECTION SOCIAL MEDIA CONCERT

Local singers and dancers will perform original works about the passage of time, all created within the last week while the artists have been sheltering in place, as part of Paramount Theatre's next Connection Social Media Concert on Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m. CST.

Tune in Saturday night to Paramount's Facebook, Instagram or YouTube page, or ParamountAurora.com, to enjoy a free, dynamic compilation of new songs and dance works about how time seems to fly, stand still, or barely exist as we all continue to stay in quarantine.

Each piece was crowd-sourced by Paramount Theatre's New Works Department via an open submission process. Together, they combine for an entertaining virtual event focused on a topic we're all familiar with, watching our clocks and calendars as we stay at home.

Paramount's Connection series is designed to help artists and audiences stay connected while everyone is asked to shelter in place. The theme changes every week to encourage emerging and veteran performing artists to use this unprecedented time to create new work and keep Paramount's patrons entertained in an innovative new way.

Every Wednesday, Paramount's New Works Department announces the following week's Connection theme and submission guidelines.

Today, more than a month since the stay-at-home and social distancing orders were put in place, Paramount announced it is seeking original songs, dance works and poems about friendship.

Thought starters for anyone who wishes to submit include focusing on how artists have been staying connected with their friends while under quarantine. Performers are also encouraged to create new works with their friends - socially distanced and virtually.

To submit, please fill out this form - https://bit.ly/2Xcjdnh - by Wednesday, April 29 at midnight.

The resulting Connection Social Media Concert dedicated to the unifying theme of friendship will debut Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. across Paramount's social channels and website.

Some submission hints: All ages and experience levels are welcome. If filming with a cell phone, horizontal orientation is preferred but not required. If you are a writer and not a performer, Paramount will connect you with singers who have volunteered to perform your material and record it. For any other questions about the submissions process, please email newworks@paramountarts.com.

From serious to silly, Connection concerts are becoming the time and place for performing arts lovers to gather online every Saturday night to enjoy an evening of new works by talented local artists.

The first two Connection virtual concerts celebrated the artists' relationships to their schools, followed by a night of new works about the performers' personal connections to their homes.

Last week's Connection concert, on Saturday, April 18, attracted more than 4,600 viewers on Facebook alone, who were treated to a poignant series of original songs honoring essential workers and healthcare providers.





