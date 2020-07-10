Paramount Theatre Delays Start of Broadway Series Opener ROCK OF AGES

The Paramount Theatre has delayed the start of their Broadway Series due to the health crisis.

"Rock Of Ages", which was set to open the Paramount Theatre's 2020-2021 season on September 2, will be delayed. No new dates have been announced yet for the production.

"We hope the delay is brief," Paramount Theatre President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Rater said in a letter on the Paramount Theatre's website. "Ensuring the health and well-being of you, our artists and our staff is of utmost importance. We've been monitoring guidelines from county and state health experts about reopening. And we're in dialogue with artists' unions and other leaders within our industry about new processes and procedures that will best serve all who come to the Paramount."

"When we reopen (and we will reopen), we anticipate having a reduced capacity and social distancing," Rater said in the letter. "We may have to work with you on special seating needs for the first show."

To learn more, visit paramountaurora.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You