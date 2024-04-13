Palos Village Players to Present Agatha Christie's Timeless Classic THE HOLLOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palos Village Players will present Agatha Christie's timeless classic, "The Hollow." This upcoming production promises an evening of suspenseful entertainment for all ages.

"The Hollow" stands out as one of Agatha Christie's most cherished works, celebrated for its clever plot twists, intricate character development, and the signature suspense that has solidified Christie's legacy in literature. The play is set to enthrall audiences with its dynamic blend of mystery, drama, and a touch of humor.

Picture this: a remote location, family feuds, secret romances, and a mysterious death. The stage is set for a riveting murder mystery at The Hollow, the residence of Sir Henry (Christopher Cavanaugh) and Lucy Angkatell (Julie Thomas). Dr. Cristow (Ken Czechanski), a Harley Street lothario, finds himself at the heart of the trouble, surrounded by his devoted wife Gerda (Dana Hall), his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta (Grace Pieczynski), and his former lover, Hollywood film star Veronica (Kristel Flynn). Add to the mix Edward (Zachary Dundek) and Midge (Jill Jeffrey), and the list of romantic associations grows, along with the list of potential suspects when a shocking murder takes place. Not even the help is without suspicion, the loyal Gudgeon (Daniel Laubacher) and Doris (Joanna Leafblad). Inspector Colquhoun (Sean Henry) and Detective Sargent Penny (David Bell) have their hands full of motives.

Director Ken Evans comments, "Mystery enthusiasts are in for a treat with this show. Dame Agatha Christie has masterfully crafted a cast of characters, each subtly dropping clues that point to their guilt. Can you piece together the puzzle just like the inspector? Audiences are sure to enjoy the thrill of guessing 'whodunnit'!"

Directed by Ken Evans, assistant directed by Jaimey Kennedy, and produced by Stephen Bell and Nicole Correll, Palos Village Players' rendition of "The Hollow" features a talented cast and crew committed to bringing Agatha Christie's storytelling magic to the stage. Every detail has been carefully curated to transport the audience into the captivating world of Christie's classic play.

Performance Details:

Palos Park Recreation Center

8901 123rd Street Palos Park

4/26 7:30 pm

4/27 7:30 pm

4/28 2:00 pm

5/3, 5/4 7:30 pm



877.PVP.TIXS