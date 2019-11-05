PUDDLES PITY PARTY Will Return to the Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center For The Arts announced the return of the "Sad Clown with the Golden Voice" this winter! Puddles Pity Party will bring his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of Kleenex back to the stage at 8 p.m. on December 7, 2019.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Puddles Pity Party back to Raue Center. You will be fully entertained with music, humor and audience participation! That's right, be ready to be involved in this fast paced and extraordinary act," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Join us for a show you will be talking about for a long time to come."

The Pity Party is not all sadness and longing. The show is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing humor with the awkward, tender moments.

A veritable "Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch" (The Atlanta Journal Constitution), Puddles Pity Party has 286k fans on Facebook and over 76 million views on YouTube for his indelible interpretations of classics by ABBA, David Bowie, Cheap Trick and Queen and his unforgettable mashup of "Pinball Wizard" and "Folsom Prison Blues."

Audiences may recognize Puddles from his recent appearance on television as well as his video collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox. He has toured extensively in the U.S. at legendary venues like the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, the Kennedy Center in D.C. and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. He has also performed many times in the U.K. at Soho Theatre London and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Puddles' other worldwide festival appearances include the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Perth Fringe World, Melbourne International Comedy Fest, Just for Laughs Montreal, Belgium's Gent Festival, the Festival Supreme in Los Angeles, Seattle's Bumbershoot Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin as well as Bethlehem's MusikFest.

Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. A VIP experience is also available for a $75 add-on to the ticket price. Be one of the first 75 people to grab your tickets to the Puddles Pity Party Experience Package!

Each Puddles Pity Party Experience Package includes: early entry, a soulful serenade from Puddles, pre-show Puddles Cuddle and photo op, an exclusive VIP3er souvenir, fast friendships with your fellow P3ers and VIP experience! Call the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or visit rauecenter.org for details on this additional purchase.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You