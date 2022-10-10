PROJECT MOONFALL, Hosted By Lorenzo Rush, Jr, Will Raise Funds and Awareness For The Night Ministry On Halloween Night

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its Halloween fundraising cabaret PROJECT MOONFALL, with proceeds to benefit The Night Ministry, an incredible Chicago organization that compassionately provides housing, health care, outreach, spiritual care, and social services to adults and youth who struggle with homelessness, poverty, and loneliness.

As always, the songs will be themed toward the non-profit, and will feature some of the darker songs of musical theatre.

To be held at Venus Cabaret Theatre, the cast features The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago favorites, led by Jeff Award-winner Lorenzo Rush, Jr (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Emily Rohm (Off-Broadway's Ride the Cyclone), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Sawyer Smith (The Devil Wears Prada), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf), Nick Druzbanksi (Paramount's Rock of Ages), Carisa Conzales (Paramount's Rock of Ages), Andres Enriquez (Porchlight's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's Blues in the Night), Molly Kral (Porchlight's Sophisticated Ladies), Gabriel Mudd (National Tour of A Chorus Line), Christine Perkins (Music Theater Works' Camelot), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Tommy Thurston (Boho's Big Fish), Maddison Denault (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions), Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's Fun Home), Maisie Rose (Blank Theatre Company's Drood), Laura Sportiello (Chicago Fringe Fest's Wonder Woman), Aaron Mitchell Reese Boseman (Citadel's Little Shop of Horrors), Nik Kmiecik (Paramount's Once), Ariana Burks (The Goodman's Life After), and feauturing an 8-person choir, and stellar musicians.

The evening is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler).

Featuring songs from Drood, Carrie, Jekyll & Hyde, The Addams Family and more, it's sure to be a frighteningly good evening.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Tickets are on sale now, and are $25 for General Admission and $75 for VIP, which includes premium seating, available at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, October 31st at:

Venus Cabaret Theatre

3741 N. Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613

www.thebeautifulcityproject.com