PRINCE: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Extends Chicago Run

Chicago can party like it's 1999 because Prince: The Immersive Experience announced today that it will extend its run in Chicago through January 1, 2023. Due to popular demand, music fans and pop culture enthusiasts will now have more opportunities to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince during the Windy City's fall and holiday seasons. In celebration of the extension, the Experience debuted a series of new Prince artifacts courtesy of the Prince Estate alongside limited-edition merchandise items available at the Experience's website and retail store. Tickets for Prince: The Immersive Experience are available at PrinceTheExperience.com.

Hailed as an experience that "goes beyond uncanny recreations and photo ops" by Time Out Chicago and "presents the Purple One like you've never seen him before" by Modern Luxury, Prince: The Immersive Experience has welcomed thousands of music fans from around the world including New Zealand, The United Kingdom, and Prince's hometown of Minneapolis.

"Debuting this first-of-its-kind experience in Chicago and seeing the outpouring of

enthusiasm and support has been incredible," said Superfly Co-Founder, Kerry Black. "As we extend Prince: The Immersive Experience's run into the holiday season, we look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to embrace the unique creative vision that made Prince a global icon."

Created by Superfly in partnership with the Prince Estate, Prince: The Immersive Experience takes visitors on an interactive trip through more than 10 multidimensional spaces where they can experience Prince's life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and illuminating way. Step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince's beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix hit song "Let's Go Crazy;" and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince's lighting designer, Roy Bennett. Powered by Bose, the experience features speakers and equipment from the world-renowned brand that deliver immersive audio to fans as they explore Prince's catalog of hits. Prince: The Immersive Experience is located at 540 N. Michigan Avenue (corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St.).

The existing display of historic artifacts, photography, and instruments at Prince: The Immersive Experience has been enhanced with several new pieces from Prince's personal collection, including eye-catching wardrobe pieces, provided by The Prince Estate. New additions include the fedora worn by Prince during the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," a ping pong paddle complete with a display of Prince's fingerprint from his years of playing at Paisley Park, Prince's 3RDEYEGIRL sunglasses created by Coco and Breezy and worn by Prince throughout his Hit n Run tours, and a pair of Prince's custom shoes worn by the musician in 2007, among other items.

Music fans can take advantage of several new and exclusive merchandise items available in Prince: The Immersive Experience's on-site retail store, open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. New items include Purple Rain umbrellas, floral printed basketballs, and an assortment of new apparel styles. Prince: The Immersive Experience also debuted two luxury items, a limited-edition leather and wool jacket created by legendary fashion designer Jeff Hamilton and a special relaunch of Prince's iconic Third-Eye Glasses by Coco and Breezy Eyewear.

The Jeff Hamilton jackets are available for purchase online-only at PrinceTheExperience.com, while the Third-Eye Glasses are available for purchase both online and in-store. In honor of Prince: The Immersive Experience's

extended run in Chicago, the Experience's retail shop will offer 30 percent off

select items online and in-store through September 30.

Tickets for Prince: The Immersive Experience are available starting at $29.50 and can be purchased by visiting PrinceTheExperience.com. VIP and Flex access tickets, as well as corporate and private group bookings, are also available. For more information on space rentals, email events@princetheexperience.com.